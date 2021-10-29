'Some people are playing on their past reputation': Ex-player lashes out on 2 out-of-form India players at T20 World Cup

Following India's 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, former cricketer Dilip Doshi lashed out on two out-of-form stars of the team, saying they have largely underperformed. He singled out Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as players who are “playing based on their past reputation.”

Doshi, a former left-arm bowler and a left-handed batter, called for their replacements and explained the reasoning behind it.

"It’s true that some people are playing based on their past reputation. Players like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar haven’t performed to their full potential for some time now. (Ravichandran) Ashwin should play every game because he’s the world’s best spinner at present. You cannot afford to drop him," said Doshi in an interview with Sportskeeda.

He then went on to suggest their suitable replacements, opining:

“Hardik Pandya has outstanding potential and needs to focus on his ability to perform with consistency. By bowling in the 130 km speed zone, Bhuvi is unable to put pressure. Shardul should definitely play because he has been in good touch of late and is an outstanding cricketer. Deepak Chahar, too, deserved a place in the squad. I also feel Jadeja’s bowling has gone down over the past few years. He is an outstanding cricketer but needs to reflect and improve his bowling to play to his full potential.”

It is a well-known fact that both the Indian stars are struggling. Bhuvi, so far in 2021, has picked up nine wickets in as many T20Is at an average of 21.33. On the other hand, Pandya is yet to bowl in the UAE (IPL 2nd phase and start of T20 WC included) and has been misfiring with the bat. In 7 innings, he has only scored 107 runs, with his highest being an unbeaten 39.