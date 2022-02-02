'Somebody told me RCB have reserved 20 crore for him': Chopra's bombshell revelation ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

The mega auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League will see 590 players going under the hammer. 10 of these players are included in the marquee list which includes Indian stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mohammed Shami. Six overseas players also feature in the list.

The IPL mega auction will see multiple franchises potentially hunting for a captain and one of those could be the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the second phase of the 2021 season, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as the captain of the franchise and while Bangalore retained another experienced player in Glenn Maxwell ahead of the auction, it is expected that they might search for a new captain.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, on his official YouTube channel, has revealed that the RCB might be saving a heavy amount for Shreyas Iyer.

“It's going to be interesting. It was announced. It is possible that Shreyas Iyer might walk away with 15-16 crore. Someone also told me that RCB have reserved ₹20 crore for him. I mean, wow!” Chopra said.

Iyer was released by the Delhi Capitals after the 2021 season; he captained the side in three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020).

“I don't suggest anyone to spend ₹20 crore on anyone because it's not going to be worth it. There will only be imbalance in the team, but that's what I feel. You may have a good captain but the team might be weak,” Chopra further said.

The former Indian opener further opined that being a marquee player could also be “counter-productive” if the franchise is not eyeing a captain.

“If you're looking at just a player, coming in marquee list can be counterproductive as well. The player can go unsold franchises might opt to wait (for the next set of players),” said Chopra.

