Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Someone realised India need to take wickets to win': Ex-Pakistan captain makes cheeky remark on spin attack for WI ODIs
cricket

'Someone realised India need to take wickets to win': Ex-Pakistan captain makes cheeky remark on spin attack for WI ODIs

The former Pakistan captain spoke in detail about Indian ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.
File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.(PTI)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's squads for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies earlier this week. There were a number of changes in the ODI squad from the one that played against South Africa; while seasoned campaigner Jasprit Bumrah was rested, Mohammed Shami's rest was extended for West Indies while Ravichandran Ashwin also remained absent. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a return to the side while youngster Ravi Bishnoi also earned a maiden international call-up.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, talking about the Indian squad, lauded the move to bring Kuldeep back in the mix. Butt said that India were “short of wicket-taking options” during the three-match series in South Africa, where the visitors conceded a dismal 0-3 defeat.

“Kuldeep Yadav’s comeback in the Indian ODI squad is a good move. India were short on wicket-taking options in South Africa. Their all-rounders were not effective and they did not look like taking wickets. Shardul Thakur seemed to lack pace, maybe he is tired having played a lot of Test cricket as well. Even otherwise, he doesn’t have the pace to trouble batters unless he gets help from the pitch,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Further talking about the squad, Butt said that India's spin attack is “quite strong.”

“Kuldeep is a very good option. With Washington Sundar as off-spinner and Ravi Bishnoi as leggie, the spin pool looks quite strong. (Yuzvendra) Chahal is also there. India have inducted quite a few wicket-taking spinners. Someone has realized that India need to take wickets if they want to win one-dayers,” said Butt.

The limited-overs series against West Indies begins with the ODIs on February 6. All the ODIs will take place in Ahmedabad, while the T20Is will be played in Kolkata. The series also marks Rohit Sharma's first appearance as India's full-time limited-overs captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP