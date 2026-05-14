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Sooryavanshi named in India A squad for SL tri-series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins India A for a tri-nation ODI series in Sri Lanka, aiming for a senior team spot after impressive IPL performances.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:03 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: As calls to fast-track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian team grow louder, he took another step closer to the national team after being named in the 15-member India A squad for the tri-nation One Day International series in Sri Lanka, starting June 9.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during IPL 2026. (AP)

The squad, which will face ‘A’ sides of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the competition, will be led by Tilak Varma with Riyan Parag named his deputy.

Apart from the hosts, the other team in the tournament is Afghanistan A. The matches will be played in Dambulla. India A will also play two multi-day (4-day) ‘Tests’ in Galle but the squad for that will be announced later.

With an eye on the Indian men’s senior team’s upcoming tour of the United Kingdom later in June, selectors included Sooryavanshi to assess him with the India A squad before promoting him to the senior team.

Sooryavanshi has continued his fine run in the ongoing IPL 2026, having amassed 440 runs from 11 innings so far at a strike-rate of 236.56. He was a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup winning squad earlier this year, a feat he helped achieve with a memorable 175 in the final against England.

In the squad, Anshul Kamboj (Test), Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma (T20Is and ODIs) have already played for the senior team while Ayush Badoni was picked in the Indian squad earlier this year although he didn’t get a game. Tilak has earlier led the India A squad while Arya had scored a hundred against Australia A last year.

The spinners include Dubey, Shedge, Vipraj Nigam while Prabhsimran and Kumar Kushagra are the two wicketkeepers.

India A squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

 
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