Wellington [New Zealand], : Several big names like Sophie Devine, Melie Kerr, and Lea Tahuhu rejoined the squad as New Zealand Women on Wednesday announced their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Sophie Devine, Melie Kerr, Lea Tahuhu return as New Zealand Women announce squad for T20I series against Australia

Sophie Devine makes her comeback following a well-being break, which had kept her out of the Super Smash, Women's Premier League, and New Zealand's recent series against Sri Lanka.

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Melie Kerr also returned after a successful stint in the Women's Premier League, where she claimed her second title.

The all-rounder's last T20I appearance for New Zealand was in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, where the 24-year-old was named Player of the Match in a title-winning performance.

The reigning T20 World Cup champions will face their counterparts Down Under, alongside the Black Caps and Pakistan, in T20I double-headers across Auckland, Tauranga, and Wellington.

Recently, the side played a three-match ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. New Zealand won the ODI series 2-0 and drew the T20I series 1-1, with a game being washed out in both formats.

Suzie Bates was the pick among the sides as she scored 99 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 112.50 in the T20I series. She was the top scorer. Bates will continue to lead the side as interim captain following Devine's decision to step down after the Women's T20 World Cup last year.

White Ferns Head Coach Ben Sawyer expressed his delight in welcoming back three key players to his side.

"We're thrilled to have Soph, Melie, and Lea back for this series, they bring invaluable experience and leadership to the team," he said as quoted by the ICC official website.

Devine, speaking on her return, said, "It's been nice to have some time to reset and refocus. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there with the girls."

New Zealand take on Australia in their first game on March 21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

The first match of the T20I series will be played on Friday, , at Eden Park in Auckland, followed by the second T20I at Bay Oval, Tauranga, on Sunday, . The third and final encounter of the series will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, .

Squad:

Suzie Bates , Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.