Sourav Ganguly comments on BCCI allowing 50 percent crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test during India vs Sri Lanka series

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, ahead of the first India-Sri Lanka Test match in Mohali, has stated that spectators will be allowed in the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in accordance to the government directives. Earlier, it was slated to be staged behind closed doors however the board has changed the decision in the view of the match being Virat Kohli's 100th.

The match will begin on March 4 and will mark the commencement of the two-match series.

"Virat Kohli's 100th test match will have no restrictions. BCCI asks the state associations to open up on the basis of govt directives. It is as per the government norms," Ganguly told ANI.

"Punjab Cricket Association will have a crowd as per government norms in Mohali Test. I have spoken to PCA president Rajinder Gupta and there will be no restrictions," he added.

Right after Ganguly's statement, Punjab Cricket Association Treasurer RP Singla confirmed that Mohali Test will have a 50 percent crowd for the game.

"Yes, there will be a 50 percent crowd allowed for the Mohali Test," Singla told ANI.

Moreover, secretary Jay Shah also expressed joy at the decision and is looking forward to the game.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the State Cricketing Associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," Jay Shah told ANI.

"While we started off the West Indies Tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in Covid-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the State Health Authorities fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match," he added.

India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come," the BCCI secretary pointed.

(With inputs from ANI)

