Sourav Ganguly makes 'all-time great' prediction for Rishabh Pant, reveals his expectations: 'Needs to get better in...'

Rishabh Pant returning to red-ball cricket was among the many factors in the ongoing Duleep Trophy and he is now set to make a comeback in Test cricket when India host Bangladesh later this month. Pant, who hasn't played a Test match since suffering a car crash in December 2022, has been named in the squad for the first match of the series which starts on September 19. Before Rishabh Pant makes his comeback to Test cricket against Bangladesh, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly called him an “all-time great" of Indian cricket

Sourav Ganguly, widely rated among the greatest India captains ever and former BCCI president, said that he is not surprised by Pant returning to the Test fold as soon as he was available. "I consider Rishabh Pant one of India's best Test batsmen. I'm not surprised that he's back in the side, and he will continue to play for India in Tests," Ganguly said at a promotional event here.

Before the car crash in December 2022 that temporarily froze his career for over a year, Pant had come to be recognised as one of the most destructive Test batters in the world. He has scored 2271 in 33 Test matches with five centuries and 11 half-centuries at an average of 43.67. Pant was also known for his aggression and has a career strike rate of 73.63. He has two centuries in England and a century each in Australia and South Africa.

‘I’m sure he will become one of the best'

Ganguly also works closely with Pant in the IPL side Delhi Capitals. Pant is captain of the team while Ganguly is Director of Cricket and mentor. He pointed out that Pant needs to work on his effectiveness in limited overs cricket.

“He will be an all-time great in Tests if he keeps performing like this. For me, he needs to get better in the shorter formats. With the talent he has, I'm sure with time, he will become one of the best,” he said.