Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly's biopic to be produced by Luv films
cricket

Sourav Ganguly's biopic to be produced by Luv films

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement on Sourav Ganguly on Instagram. The former India captain and current BCCI president tweeted to confirm the developments. 
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly's biopic to be produced by Luv films(Getty Images)

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket men's team captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

Ganguly, fondly called Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement on Instagram Thursday.

"We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings," the producers further said.

RELATED STORIES

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket men's team captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

Ganguly, fondly called Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement on Instagram Thursday.

"We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings," the producers further said.|#+|

Ganguly, who recently revealed that a biopic on his life was under development, also confirmed the news on social media with the caption "Let's get this ball rolling".

"Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

"Thrilled to share Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen (sic)," the celebrated cricketer wrote in an Instagram post.

Luv Films has produced films such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "De De Pyaar De", "Malang" and "Chhalaang".

Upcoming titles under the banner include Luv Ranjan's directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, "Kuttey" and "Ufff". PTI RDS  RDS RDS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raina reacts after Dhoni named mentor for T20 WC and Ashwin's return 

Jaffer shares hilarious meme to describe Dhoni's entry in Indian dressing room

‘Dhoni, Shastri, Kohli and Rohit form a very potent leadership group’

Bumrah's workload, Rahane's form big concerns as Kohli's India eye history
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP