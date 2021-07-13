Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona reveals what she felt about his celebration on the Lord's balcony after Natwest Trophy win

19 years ago on this very day, the Indian cricket team achieved a path-breaking victory. The young team under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy won the Natwest Trophy tri-series final against England at Lord's. The victory was a memorable one as two youngsters, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif, took India home from a very difficult position.

The image of Ganguly taking his t-shirt off and waving it from the famous Lord's balcony is now part of Indian cricketing folklore. Those who follow Indian cricket would know the reason behind Ganguly's celebration. Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had taken his t-shirt off as he celebrated a series-levelling win against India at the Wankhede Stadium a few months earlier.

Ganguly was an aggressive captain but his reaction had taken even his teammates by surprise. India had made great progress under Ganguly's leadership but they were on a bad streak of losing finals before reaching the summit clash in the Natwest Trophy.

The hosts put up 325 on the board, courtesy centuries from captain Nasser Hussain and Marcus Trescothick. India were given a fabulous start by Ganguly and Virender Sehwag as the opening duo added 106 for the first wicket in no time.

But Ganguly's dismissal for 60 started a mini collapse and India were struggling at 146/5 when Tendulkar was dismissed. With almost no hopes left of a comeback, the young duo of Yuvraj and Kaif started a rearguard that shook the hosts.

Yuvraj would be dismissed for 69 but Kaif batted on with the tailenders and got the job done with three balls to spare and remained unbeaten on 87. The victory marked wild celebrations in the Indian camp, which was led by the captain.

Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has reacted about the celebration and said that she quite enjoyed the moment.

"I think it's just wonderful because you always break the rule. It's such a proper place and even Sourav said I shouldn't have done that, it just came out. But I think it was a fantastic gesture. I enjoyed it! All the Bengalis do!" Dona was quoted as saying by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' website.

