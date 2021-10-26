Sourav Ganguly says new IPL teams ‘reiterate strength of our cricket ecosystem’; lauds league's 'global appeal'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly expressed his delight at the addition of two new teams in the Indian Premier League, adding that the bids reflect on the growing cricketing and financial strength of the tournament. Starting from the 2022 edition, IPL will host teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad in addition to the eight franchises participating in the tournament, following successful bids in an event that took place in Dubai.

The RPSG Ventures Ltd placed a successful bid for the Lucknow franchise (for INR 7090 crores) while Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) acquired the Ahmedabad franchise for INR 5,625 crores. The participation of both the franchises is subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document.

In a press release issued by the BCCI, Ganguly said that the bids reiterate the "cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem."

"The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd. & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being the successful bidders," said the BCCI President.

"The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem."

Ganguly also mentioned the participation of international business entities in the bidding process and emphasised the global appeal of the tournament.

"True to IPL’s motto of ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’, the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage. The ITT process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket. I am keenly looking forward to IPL 2022," said the former Indian captain.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches.

