South Africa bowler Sam Whitehead picks all 10 wickets in a first-class innings
Sam Whitehead achieved the rare feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match, in the process registering the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Whitehead, who represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, finished with a superb 10-36 to help South Western Districts bowl Eastern Storm out for 65 in a chase of 186 in Division two of the 4-Day Franchise Series. 

The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant match overall, taking 5-64 in the Easterns' first innings and contributing 66 and 45 with the bat as his side wrapped up a 120-run victory on the third day of their clash at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Whitehead's figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa behind leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10-26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
