Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
cricket

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bavuma was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."
ANI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:14 PM IST
South Africa's Temba Bavuma.(REUTERS)

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Friday was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Monday.

Bavuma was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bavuma, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of South Africa's innings, when Bavuma used an audible obscenity on being adjudged caught behind.

Bavuma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Kevin Gallagher of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alan Neill and Mark Hawthorne, third umpire Rolland Black and fourth official Paul Reynolds levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temba bavuma
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP