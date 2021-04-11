Home / Cricket / South Africa fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Pakistan
cricket

South Africa fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Pakistan

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:39 PM IST
South Africa's bowler Beuran Hendricks, middle, celebrates with captain Heinrich Klaasen.(AP)

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I in Johannesburg.

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele and fourth umpire Shaun George levelled the charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP