South Africa great raises legit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concern: ‘Remember, Sachin’s career almost got cut short’

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's legend continues to grow at such a young age, former South Africa great Daryll Cullinan has expressed concern over the 15-year-old's long-term fitness, warning that his aggressive swing could put significant strain on his body. Sooryavanshi's game is built around power hitting, which requires him to generate tremendous bat speed with every shot. While timing and technique are equally important, Sooryavanshi’s reliance on explosive stroke play has led Cullinan to fear that the youngster could suffer repeated injuries in the years ahead.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Player of the Match award in the final(BCCI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I’m in awe of this young man, but what's bothering me, and no one is talking about it, is injuries? At 15, swinging a big bat, playing so much cricket, I fear for his wrists, elbows, the smaller stuff and joints. What does medical opinion say? Remember, Sachin's career almost got cut short by a bad elbow. He definitely would not have been swinging so hard so often as Sooryavanshi,” Cullinan posted on LinkedIn after Sooryavanshi’s match-winning 94-run knock in the final of the Tri-Nation series in Dambulla.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a new reputation; The bigger the match, the more brutal he becomes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There are two ways to look at it. As Sooryavanshi grows older, his muscles and bones will become stronger, which should only enhance his power game. However, he is not the most naturally athletic cricketer, and despite silencing some critics with his fielding after experts initially questioned that aspect of his game, he will need to keep improving his fitness as he progresses, especially with an India debut likely this week. That said, Cullinan is convinced that Sooryavanshi's muscles and joints will come under increasing strain if he continues to swing so aggressively. Cullinan makes sense {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are two ways to look at it. As Sooryavanshi grows older, his muscles and bones will become stronger, which should only enhance his power game. However, he is not the most naturally athletic cricketer, and despite silencing some critics with his fielding after experts initially questioned that aspect of his game, he will need to keep improving his fitness as he progresses, especially with an India debut likely this week. That said, Cullinan is convinced that Sooryavanshi's muscles and joints will come under increasing strain if he continues to swing so aggressively. Cullinan makes sense {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I think he would be on a fairly strict routine. It's the fact that he is still growing, and so too the joints, ligaments, muscles, I would presume? They will be taking strain, I can assure you,” Cullinan wrote, replying to one of the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think he would be on a fairly strict routine. It's the fact that he is still growing, and so too the joints, ligaments, muscles, I would presume? They will be taking strain, I can assure you,” Cullinan wrote, replying to one of the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Vengeful Vaibhav Sooryavanshi punishes Sri Lanka A bowlers, scores record 11-ball fifty in List A cricket

As Cullinan pointed out, Sachin Tendulkar, the batting genius Sooryavanshi is often compared to, suffered a career-threatening tennis elbow injury in 2004. Despite sustaining several blows to his body during his 24-year-long career, it was the one injury Tendulkar dreaded the most. Times have changed. Bats are heavier than ever, and with an increasingly packed cricket calendar, Cullinan believes Sooryavanshi is at greater risk of suffering similar physical strain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I know of a good few guys who picked up chronic wrist problems. The thing is, we were using lighter bats, playing far less cricket. He is still growing, which needs to be remembered. Today's training and recovery methods will help, but I do fear for his long-term future and health,” Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for the Proteas, pointed out.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON