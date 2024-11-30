Menu Explore
South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee sustains injury, doubtful for second Test against Sri Lanka

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 10:06 PM IST

South Africa's injury concerns deepened after young-gun Gerald Coetzee sustained a groin niggle on Day 4 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, according to ICC.

Durban [South Africa], : South Africa's injury concerns deepened after young-gun Gerald Coetzee sustained a groin niggle on Day 4 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, according to ICC.

South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee sustains injury, doubtful for second Test against Sri Lanka
South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee sustains injury, doubtful for second Test against Sri Lanka

South Africa celebrated a thumping 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test on Saturday and moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings.

However, the Proteas' victory was shrouded in a veil of injuries. The recent Coetzee setback came after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of the Test series after he fractured his right middle finger during the Test.

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma addressed the injury concerns and said, as quoted from the ICC, "Wiaan is out of the series, [and] we have to find a replacement. [For] Gerald Coetzee, the medical team will have do to their best."

Mulder was struck on the lower hand while batting in the first innings. He was taken for subsequent scans, which confirmed the fracture. He remained unbeaten with a score of 9 and didn't take the field for the rest of the match.

Matthew Breetzke, who recently made his debut for South Africa against Bangladesh, has been named as his replacement for the second and final Test of the series.

In South Africa's opening Test triumph, Marco Jansen was the standout performer for the hosts, delivering exceptional match figures of 11/86. He was named Player of the Match for his impactful performance.

With a dominant display, South Africa kept the hopes of securing a spot in the World Test Championship final alive, which will be held next year in England.

South Africa toppled Australia to move to the second position with a points percentage of 59.26 per cent, having won five and lost three of their nine matches.

The Proteas trail India, who remain at the top with a points percentage of 61.11 per cent from nine wins and five losses in 15 matches.

However, the look-up of the table could change when India take on Australia during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday in Adelaide.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

