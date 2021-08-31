South Africa's Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African pacer Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Since making his international debut in 2004, he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

The veteran pacer, who is fondly known as 'Steyn Gun' among fans for his express pace, took to Twitter to reveal to the fans he has called time on his illustrious career.

His statement read:

"And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last," Steyn said in his statement. "I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass.

"It's been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows.

ALSO READ | ‘More than technical, his aggressive thinking is causing problems’: Pathan has his say on Kohli’s struggle in England

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."

The right-arm pacer, who holds the record for the fastest bowler to 400 Test wickets (80 matches), bagged 439 wickets in the longest format, 196 wickets in the ODIs and 64 wickets in T20 internationals.

Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s a match-winner and will come good’: Karthik backs Rishabh Pant, says he knows how to deal with these conditions

The right-arm quick has been one of the prominent figures in the Indian Premier League as well. Steyn had represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Lions over the course of his career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON