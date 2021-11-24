Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19

Ngidi is ruled out of the ODI series against the Netherlands after a positive COVID-19 test.
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Reuters | , Pretoria

Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has dropped out of their three-match One Day International series against the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fellow bowler Lizaad Williams is also out because of a rib muscle strain with Junior Dala called up to the squad as a replacement, a statement added.

South Africa are already weakened for their first ODI series against the Dutch after resting six first-choice players involved in the T20 World Cup earlier this month, including captain Temba Bavuma.

Also not taking part are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

The team are being captained by Keshav Maharaj.

The first ODI is on Friday at Centurion, followed by matches on Sunday and on Dec. 1.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
south africa national cricket team
