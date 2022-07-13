South Africa's World Cup qualification hopes take a dash

South Africa's chances of a direct qualification in the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup took a big blow after they withdrew from the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to be played in January next year. The top eight teams will get a direct entry in the showpiece event, which will be hosted by India next year, and the Proteas currently stand at the 11th position.

The decision was taken after Cricket Australia declined South Africa cricket board's proposal of rescheduling the series. The proposal was made to avoid any clash between the international fixture and South Africa's new domestic T20 league. However, no new dates were found as the schedule was already packed.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley confirmed the development. "It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January," he was quoted as saying in a report on the ICC website.

“That said, we are delighted to be hosting South Africa for the three Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests and with the comprehensive schedule of international cricket that will take place across Australia throughout the summer.”

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa CEO, Pholetsi Moseki in an official release said: "CSA is always keen on honouring its bilateral commitments. While CSA is committed to honouring its fixtures in respect of the Future Tours Programme there will sometimes be unforeseen circumstances that would negate this resolve. In the case of the Australia tour, CSA reached out to its counterpart months ago to reschedule the tour to mutually aggregable dates. CSA offered four options to that effect. Unfortunately, and to our disappointment, none of these were acceptable to Cricket Australia."

"CSA has agreed that ICC award Australia the competition points. While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year," he added.

