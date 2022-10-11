South Africa script unwanted record as Kuldeep, Washington bamboozle Miller and Co. in IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar sparked a shocking batting collapse of South Africa in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series between the Proteas and Team India at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. With the three-match series on the line, the Proteas were hoping to showcase a much-improved performance from their previous outing against the hosts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leading the bowling attack of the hosts in the series decider, spinner Sundar handed South Africa an early blow by getting the better of Quinton de Kock in the 3rd over. While Sundar managed to draw the first blood for the hosts, pacer Mohammed Siraj removed the likes of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks as the Proteas were reduced to 43-4 in 15.3 overs.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kuldeep recreates his classic Babar Azam dismissal, gets rid of Aiden Markram with an absolute ripper in 1st ODI

After Sundar bagged the jackpot wicket of stand-in skipper David Miller, spinner Kuldeep took over and turned the series decider into a low-scoring encounter. Kuldeep cleaned up the tail as the spin wizard removed the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the low-scoring encounter. Kuldeep and Sundar's bowling heroics paved the way for the Proteas to script an unwanted record in the 50-over contest. The Proteas have recorded their lowest total against the Men In Blue as India skittled out South Africa for 99 in the ODI decider on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team Opponent Score Year South Africa Australia 69 1993 South Africa England 83 2008 South Africa England 83 2022 South Africa India 99 2022 South Africa Pakistan 101 2000

South Africa posted its previous lowest total against India in Nairobi 1999. The Proteas folded for 117 against Team India at the time. Talking about the 3rd ODI between the two teams, spinner Kuldeep emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts at Delhi. Kuldeep bagged four wickets and leaked 18 runs while Sundar shared four wickets with pacer Siraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail