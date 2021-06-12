Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / South Africa seal innings win as Rabada rips through Windies
cricket

South Africa seal innings win as Rabada rips through Windies

Kagiso Rabada returned figures of 5-34 in West Indies’ second innings after fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi impressed with 5-19 in the first.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada in action against West Indies(Twitter)

South Africa's fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as they cruised to victory over West Indies by an innings and 63 runs before lunch on day three of the first test in Saint Lucia on Saturday.

West Indies followed their paltry first innings score of 97 by being bowled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 322, as the tourists' seamers took advantage of a helpful wicket that had variable bounce and plenty of seam movement.

Roston Chase, batting in an unfamiliar number four position, top-scored for the home side with a well-played 62, before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-23). No-one else managed more than 14 in the innings.

"It was a collective effort by the side. There has been a lot of planning and there was a massive effort from us," new South Africa captain Dean Elgar said at the post-match presentation.

"I had asked the guys to score big hundreds and to take five wickets and we had three of those accolades in this match.

"We bowled brilliantly and it was great to see our batting unit pass 300 as we have been struggling of late."

The result will provide plenty of food for thought for the hosts ahead of the second and final test that starts at the same venue on Friday.

"They are quality bowlers, but we didn't bat as well as we could have," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. "Second test we just have to bat better, it's as simple as that."

"I thought as a bowling group we did well. Jayden Seales, in his first game, I thought he was magnificent. He's a special talent. But they all put in a great effort."

The 19-year-old Seales, playing in his second ever first class match, used his raw pace and accuracy to claim 3-75.

