South Africa spoil Ben Stokes' final ODI with 62-run win against England

Rassie van der Dussen's career-best 134 and Anrich Nortje's four wickets led South Africa to a 62-run victory over England in staggering heat to spoil Ben Stokes' final one-day international appearance on Tuesday.

The Proteas recorded 333 for five as Van der Dussen, who hit his third ODI century, shared century stands with Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) after winning the toss at Riverside Ground in the opener of the three-match series. Van der Dussen's previous ODI high was 129 not out against India in January.

England was all out for 271 in response on a day of record heat across Britain, where the temperature hit 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit). Matthew Potts, on his debut, bowled four overs before feeling ill and leaving the field.

“He went off to cool down, but I don’t think he ever quite felt well enough to come back on,” captain Jos Buttler said.

Stokes, who announced he’s retiring from ODIs to ease his workload as test captain and for Twenty20s, bowled five wicketless overs for 44 runs before being dismissed for five. It was Stokes' 105th ODI appearance and he left to a standing ovation.

Liam Livingstone’s spin accounted for the two top scorers — Van der Dussen clean bowled and Markram holing out in the space of three deliveries. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Brydon Carse each took one apiece.

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow shared a 102-run partnership before Roy (43) holed out off captain Keshav Maharaj in the 19th over. Markram then had Bairstow (63) leg before wicket to leave the hosts at 125 for 2.

In stepped Stokes but not for long. He made just 5 from 11 balls before missing on an attempted reverse sweep for leg before wicket to Markram.

Joe Root kept things interesting with 86 runs off 77 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, before Anrich Nortje enticed him to deflect it into his stumps as England slumped to 252 for 7. That was after Buttler and Moeen Ali were undone by the spin of Tabraiz Shamsi and after Livingstone dragged Lungi Ngidi into his stumps.

Nortje then took the remaining three wickets.

The second ODI is Friday at Old Trafford.