e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / South Africa to test new game-plan against England

South Africa to test new game-plan against England

South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his side is using those to work on a new approach he hopes will reverse a slide in fortunes across all three formats for the side.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
CAPE TOWN
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

South Africa are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on Nov. 27, their coach said on Thursday. Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three One-Day Internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his side is using those to work on a new approach he hopes will reverse a slide in fortunes across all three formats for the side.

“We have started afresh and restructured our values,” Boucher told reporters on Thursday. “It is all based on a performance model. Now is the time we can put it to the test, and who better to test us than the (50-over) world champions England.

“I am excited and nervous, but I think that is a good thing. A lot of the players are nervous, too.”

Boucher says the new philosophy is about a change in mindset and a more positive approach to the game.

“We want to be nice and aggressive, that is the way the game is going. You can’t be mavericks either, you need to be smart. We are trying to help the batters and bowlers add shots or varieties of balls to their game to help them develop.”

There are two Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years, first in India in Oct-Nov 2021 and then a year later in Australia.

Boucher would still like to have AB de Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, available for those tournaments.

“I have not had a discussion with him since COVID-19. We will see as we get closer to the time of the World Cup. I still believe he is one of the best players in the world.”

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In