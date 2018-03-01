South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Durban, day 1, live cricket score: Warner 51, AUS 95/3

Steve Smith has won the toss and have chosen to bat in Kingsmead. Dale Steyn misses out due to injury while AB de Villiers has returned. South Africa and Australia have been involved in topsy-turvy contests in the past decade. In 2008, South Africa won in Australia but Ricky Ponting’s side turned the tables in 2009. A similar scenario took place in 2012 and 2013. Will history repeat itself this time, with South Africa having won in Australia in 2016? Steve Smith and his Australian team head into the series high on confidence, having won the Ashes 4-0 and winning the recently concluded Twenty20 tri-series. South Africa, on the other hand, won the Tests against India 2-1 but lost 1-5 and 1-2 in the ODIs and T20Is respectively. With key players returning from injury, this gives South Africa a chance to win a series against Australia at home for the first time in 48 years. Get live cricket score of the first Test, day 1 between South Africa and Australia from Kingsmead, Durban.

