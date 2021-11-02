SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Unchanged SA opt to bowl; no Shakib, Mustafizur for Bangladesh

SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first. South Africa are fielding an unchanged side while Bangladesh have made two changes. Shakib Al Hasan is injured and Mustafizur Rahman is resting. South Africa, a side which seems to be on a mission to put their doubters wrong, are taking on a Bangladesh side which has been disappointed to say the least in this T20 World Cup 2021. With two wins in three games so far, South Africa will stand a very good chance of making it to the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh, who have already lost all their three encounters in Super 12, Group 1.