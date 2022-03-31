South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee give South Africa dream start

BAN vs SA Live score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa got off to a dream start as openers captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee kept the scoreboard moving after Bangladesh opted to bowl first in the first Test match at Kingsmead in Durban. The start of play was delayed by about 30 minutes due to a malfunctioning sight-screen. South Africa are without a few of their Test regulars as they chose to play the IPL over this two-Test series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be high confidence after their historic ODI series win a few days ago.

Follow South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score Here

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain