South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live Score from Durban
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live Score from Durban

SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score from South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2(Twitter/OfficialCSA)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:30 PM IST

SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten half-century as South Africa reached 233 for four at the premature close on a stop-start opening day of the first test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday. Play was called off with 76.5 overs bowled as the umpires deemed the light not good enough despite the sun shining down on the ground, a curious end to a day that had started with a 30-minute delay due to a problem with the sightscreen.

South Africa Playing XI Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh Playing XI Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

south africa national cricket team bangladesh cricket
