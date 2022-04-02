South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Live Cricket Score from Durban

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Temba Bavuma and the lower-order guided South Africa to a first-innings total of 367 before Simon Harmer's four-wicket haul on Day 2 put the Proteas in a solid position in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at Kingsmead, Durban. At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh's score read at 98/4, with Taskin Ahmed and Mahmudul Hasan Joy unbeaten at the crease. Simon Harmer first added 38 crucial runs with the bat, stitching crucial partnerships with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier for the ninth and tenth wicket respectively before picking four wickets against Bangladesh. His all-around showing has put South Africa in a strong position heading into day 3.

South Africa Playing XI Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh Playing XI Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain