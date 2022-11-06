South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Outright favourites Proteas aim to seal semis berth
South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Despite suffering a loss against Pakistan in their last match, which saw them drop to the second spot in the points table, South Africa stand a chance to make the semi-final round at the 2022 T20 World Cup as they take on Netherlands in their final group game where they stand outright favourites. Netherlands have nothing to lose in tie and would be playing for pride having already suffered an exit from the semis race. South Africa have the edge in terms of head-to-head tie as well. In six meetings between the two sides, Proteas have won five matches while one was washed out. And in their only T20 World Cup meeting, in 2014, South Africa had won by six runs.
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We do understand the significance of the game', says Roelof van der Merwe
Ahead of the game, Netherlands' Van der Merwe said, "We do understand the significance of the game if we do beat South Africa. But obviously for us it's just playing a game and beating South Africa, so we don't think too far outside of that. But we just have to do what we've done well, and if we do that well against South Africa, you never know, we might have a good day against them."
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'Crucial game for us' says Wayne Parnell
Ahead of the game, Parnell said, "It's a crucial game for us. In T20 cricket, teams get closer. We still have to play well to beat them. They are a quality side. They've shown they can play good cricket. Hopefully it's only in patches and if we bring our A game, I reckon we should have enough."
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Squads
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad
South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
South Africa are 1-0 up vs Netherlands in terms of head-to-head in T20I cricket. The Proteas defeated Netherlands on 2014, winning by six runs.
