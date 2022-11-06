South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Outright favourites Proteas aim to seal semis berth

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Despite suffering a loss against Pakistan in their last match, which saw them drop to the second spot in the points table, South Africa stand a chance to make the semi-final round at the 2022 T20 World Cup as they take on Netherlands in their final group game where they stand outright favourites. Netherlands have nothing to lose in tie and would be playing for pride having already suffered an exit from the semis race. South Africa have the edge in terms of head-to-head tie as well. In six meetings between the two sides, Proteas have won five matches while one was washed out. And in their only T20 World Cup meeting, in 2014, South Africa had won by six runs.