South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Cloud over, rain predictions barrier between SA and top spot

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: After displaying tremendous form, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to keep their winning run intact when they meet Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Proteas have secured resounding victories in the two matches they've played so far, thus making their net run-rate (NRR) most superior among the ten teams. Netherlands, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and will hope for an upset like they did in the T20 World Cup last year.

South Africa vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023(HT Photo)

South Africa's biggest takeaway from both their matches has been their batting. They started the tournament by amassing over 400 runs against Sri Lanka and comfortably breached the 300-run mark against Australia. The bowlers too have made significant contribution, especially in the match against Australia, who could only manage 177 before running out of wickets.

Netherlands will look to take some inspiration from Afghanistan, who stunned defending champions England on Sunday. However, the biggest concern remains the weather forecast for Tuesday, which indicates rainfall in patches at Dharamsala.

-South Africa have won both their matches, Netherlands none

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad

