South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: In-form Proteas threaten too much firepower for Kiwis

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup will see a battle between South Africa and New Zealand as both teams gun for their first T20 World Cup title.
- 5 Mins agoOne hour to toss
- 13 Mins agoBowling impact map before SA vs NZ semi: Proteas seam trio and Ravindra sit in the danger zone
- 21 Mins agoBatting impact map before SA vs NZ semi: Markram-Miller headline SA’s power, Allen-Seifert-Phillips keep NZ in range
- 28 Mins agoWicket chart before SA vs NZ semi: Proteas pace trio dominate, Ravindra leads Black Caps’ response
- 34 Mins agoRun chart before SA vs NZ semi: Markram leads, Rickelton gives Proteas a second big pillar
- 45 Mins agoSantner leads the field, SA seamers stack up close behind
- 55 Mins agoSix hitting on both sides
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoSA vs NZ H2H check: Proteas lead overall, own World Cup rivalry
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoSpot in the finals on the line
- 9:45 AM IST, Mar 4HELLO AND WELCOME!
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: A battle of cricket’s two almost-but-not-quite teams awaits in Kolkata, where the Eden Gardens is set to host the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa. In a rematch of a group stage game from earlier this tournament, both teams enter with plenty of historic and recent experience of reaching deeper stages of tournaments – but also a history of failing to convert them into trophies....Read More
The South African men's team has never won a white-ball ICC tournament in its history, although they did end their overall duck with the World Test Championship trophy last year. The Kiwis do have a white-ball trophy – the 2000 iteration of the Champions Trophy – but also don't have a World Cup to their name. The women's team, the White Ferns, beat the South African women to win the Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, and for Mitchell Santner’s men, that might well be the example to try and emulate over the next week.
On the pitch itself, South Africa enter as favourites – something acknowledged by head coach Shukri Conrad, who knows the Proteas have played themselves into a position where they are the team to beat for the remainder of the competition. The batting is clicking from the top right to the death, the bowling has a variety of options stepping up with Lungi Ngidi in the form of his life, and they have the momentum of being unbeaten right through the tournament so far.
To boot, the Proteas absolutely hammered the Blackcaps when the teams met in the group stages, where they chased down 178 in 17 overs on Valentine's Day in Ahmedabad. Aiden Markram shone on that day, just as the captain has throughout this tournament and in a phase of his career where he is delivering on his immense potential. But the key to South Africa's batting has been the heft and power in the middle order. David Miller has been the experienced head at number five, but either side of him, the young pair of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have had massive game-winning impact.
New Zealand will need their bowling to be on top form to keep South Africa from cantering to a win the way they did in Ahmedabad – and this will be a bowling unit slightly low on confidence following a poor defence in the death overs against England in their final Super 8 game. Captain Santner hasn't had quite the season he needed to given his pedigree as a leading spinner, with Rachin Ravindra picking up plenty of recent wickets in Sri Lanka but not being a go-to weapon on flatter decks like will be available at the Eden Gardens. A lot of responsibility will be on the shoulders of Matter Henry, who has been in-form but slightly underbowled in recent weeks: his opening burst against Markram and Quinton de Kock will be key to give the underconfident Kiwis a good start with the ball.
With the batting, meanwhile, New Zealand will also be served better with flatter decks themselves. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have succeeded in getting off to good starts, but struggled to convert them into match-winning performances, while the lower middle order has struggled to get going at all. Against a bowling unit which has managed to keep run rates low throughout the tournament, which Ngidi and Marco Jansen in particular being in top form, it will take a very spirited performance from the Kiwi batting order to keep pace with their rivals on the day.
South Africa are definitely odds-on to keep their run going and reach the final, starting off in a stronger position given that the team feels more settled and more players are in form. But the Kiwis are a difficult team to rule out given they have a tendency to show up with strong performances when it tends to matter most. Whatever the case, should be a real firecracker on Holi night in Kolkata.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: One hour to toss
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Approaching time for the toss in Kolkata now. Toss will take place at 6:30 – both teams might take inspiration from India's successful chase against the West Indies a couple of days ago, in which India were always playing to match the`````````````````````````````` Windies' scoring rate but ultimately got over the line with a couple of balls to spare.
One thing to consider, though, will be the added pressure of runs on the board: targets always seem that much heftier in a knockout match, and especially in a game like this, coule be the difference.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Bowling impact map before SA vs NZ semi: Proteas seam trio and Ravindra sit in the danger zone
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Here’s the bowling version of the impact map, combining economy rate, bowling average and strike rate in one frame. The strongest impact cluster is led by South Africa’s pace trio -Ngidi, Bosch and Jansen -with Rachin Ravindra right in that elite zone for New Zealand. Matt Henry also sits in a strong control-plus-strike band, while the chart shows a split in NZ’s attack between wicket options and economy control. Bottom line: SA bring more frontline bowling impact depth, but NZ still have enough high-value bowling points to make this a tactical battle.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Batting impact map before SA vs NZ semi: Markram-Miller headline SA’s power, Allen-Seifert-Phillips keep NZ in range
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Here’s a batting impact / strike-power map combining average, strike rate and boundary frequency in one frame. South Africa’s biggest edge shows up in the upper-right power zone, with Aiden Markram and David Miller combining scoring speed with consistency, while Ryan Rickelton also sits in a strong impact band. For New Zealand, the cluster of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips keeps them very much alive on strike power. In short: SA have the stronger spread at the top end, but NZ’s hitting core is good enough to swing the game fast.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Wicket chart before SA vs NZ semi: Proteas pace trio dominate, Ravindra leads Black Caps’ response
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa’s seam attack is driving the wicket charts going into the semi-final, with Lungi Ngidi (12) leading the combined list and both Corbin Bosch (11) and Marco Jansen (11) right behind him. New Zealand’s best wicket-taking return comes from Rachin Ravindra (9), while Matt Henry (7) and Lockie Ferguson (5) form the Black Caps’ main support line. The shape of the chart underlines the key bowling storyline: South Africa arrive with stronger strike depth, while New Zealand need their top wicket-takers to land early breakthroughs.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Run chart before SA vs NZ semi: Markram leads, Rickelton gives Proteas a second big pillar
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: South Africa captain Aiden Markram tops the combined run-scoring chart between the two semi-finalists with 268 runs, while Ryan Rickelton (228) gives the Proteas another major top-order pillar. New Zealand’s strongest volume comes from Tim Seifert (216), with Finn Allen (189) and Glenn Phillips (176) keeping their power core intact. The shape of the chart shows SA’s edge in top-end output, but NZ still bring enough batting punch to make this a matchup that can swing quickly if their hitters click early.
Economy battle before SA vs NZ semi: Santner leads the field, SA seamers stack up close behind
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has been the most economical bowler across the two squads in this World Cup run, with an economy of 6.35. But South Africa’s attack shows stronger depth just behind him, with Corbin Bosch (6.78) and Lungi Ngidi (6.87) keeping things tight, while Rachin Ravindra (6.76) has also been a major control-and-strike factor for New Zealand. This sets up a fascinating middle-overs and death-over contest: NZ have the best individual economy, but South Africa have multiple bowlers clustering in the control zone.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Six hitting on both sides
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: If this semi-final turns into a boundary battle, Ryan Rickelton and Finn Allen are the names to watch. From the World Cup numbers so far, Rickelton is South Africa’s top six-hitter with 15 sixes, while Allen leads New Zealand with 12. South Africa also have strong support power through Dewald Brevis (12), David Miller (10) and Aiden Markram (10), which underlines their depth. For New Zealand, Tim Seifert (9) and Glenn Phillips (8) add the second wave. On the six-hitting spread alone, the Proteas come in with the bigger power stack.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: SA vs NZ H2H check: Proteas lead overall, own World Cup rivalry
South Africa hold the historical edge over New Zealand in T20Is, leading the rivalry 12-7 in 19 matches. They have been even more dominant in the T20 World Cup, winning all five meetings against the Black Caps. In India, though, the sample is tiny: just one T20I meeting before today’s semi-final, with South Africa winning that game (Ahmedabad, February 14, 2026). So the trend line favours the Proteas -but knockout cricket at Eden can still ignore history in one sharp night.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Spot in the finals on the line
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The importance of this match cannot be understated. Neither of these teams has ever won a World Cup before – either in T20 or ODIs. The victor of today's contest will book a spot in the finals where they will have a chance to end that run – but for now the conversation revolves around what will happen in Kolkata. History's on the line as we get going here.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hope you are well-rested from the last two days of no World Cup action, because international cricket is back on our calendars as the T20 World Cup semifinals begin! First up, welcoming us from Kolkata, is the clash between South Africa and New Zealand. Should be an exciting match awaiting is at 7 pm – let's see what we can expect.