South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: In-form Proteas threaten too much firepower for Kiwis

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton in conversation with Quinton de Kock ahead of the semifinal clash.

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: A battle of cricket’s two almost-but-not-quite teams awaits in Kolkata, where the Eden Gardens is set to host the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa. In a rematch of a group stage game from earlier this tournament, both teams enter with plenty of historic and recent experience of reaching deeper stages of tournaments – but also a history of failing to convert them into trophies. The South African men's team has never won a white-ball ICC tournament in its history, although they did end their overall duck with the World Test Championship trophy last year. The Kiwis do have a white-ball trophy – the 2000 iteration of the Champions Trophy – but also don't have a World Cup to their name. The women's team, the White Ferns, beat the South African women to win the Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, and for Mitchell Santner’s men, that might well be the example to try and emulate over the next week. On the pitch itself, South Africa enter as favourites – something acknowledged by head coach Shukri Conrad, who knows the Proteas have played themselves into a position where they are the team to beat for the remainder of the competition. The batting is clicking from the top right to the death, the bowling has a variety of options stepping up with Lungi Ngidi in the form of his life, and they have the momentum of being unbeaten right through the tournament so far. To boot, the Proteas absolutely hammered the Blackcaps when the teams met in the group stages, where they chased down 178 in 17 overs on Valentine's Day in Ahmedabad. Aiden Markram shone on that day, just as the captain has throughout this tournament and in a phase of his career where he is delivering on his immense potential. But the key to South Africa's batting has been the heft and power in the middle order. David Miller has been the experienced head at number five, but either side of him, the young pair of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have had massive game-winning impact. New Zealand will need their bowling to be on top form to keep South Africa from cantering to a win the way they did in Ahmedabad – and this will be a bowling unit slightly low on confidence following a poor defence in the death overs against England in their final Super 8 game. Captain Santner hasn't had quite the season he needed to given his pedigree as a leading spinner, with Rachin Ravindra picking up plenty of recent wickets in Sri Lanka but not being a go-to weapon on flatter decks like will be available at the Eden Gardens. A lot of responsibility will be on the shoulders of Matter Henry, who has been in-form but slightly underbowled in recent weeks: his opening burst against Markram and Quinton de Kock will be key to give the underconfident Kiwis a good start with the ball. With the batting, meanwhile, New Zealand will also be served better with flatter decks themselves. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have succeeded in getting off to good starts, but struggled to convert them into match-winning performances, while the lower middle order has struggled to get going at all. Against a bowling unit which has managed to keep run rates low throughout the tournament, which Ngidi and Marco Jansen in particular being in top form, it will take a very spirited performance from the Kiwi batting order to keep pace with their rivals on the day. South Africa are definitely odds-on to keep their run going and reach the final, starting off in a stronger position given that the team feels more settled and more players are in form. But the Kiwis are a difficult team to rule out given they have a tendency to show up with strong performances when it tends to matter most. Whatever the case, should be a real firecracker on Holi night in Kolkata. ...Read More

