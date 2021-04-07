SA vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan wins series in South Africa with another Fakhar 100

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a second successive century to help Pakistan win the deciding one-day international against South Africa by 28 runs and take the series 2-1 on Wednesday.

Fakhar made 101 and captain Babar Azam 94 from 82 balls to propel Pakistan to 320-7 batting first at SuperSport Park.

South Africa was 292 all out as three players made half-centuries but none converted them to big scores.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi collected three wickets each, with Afridi ending things by clean bowling Keshav Maharaj and last man Daryn Dupavillon.

It's the first time Pakistan has won an ODI series in South Africa since 2013.

South Africa did have to change more than half its team following a series-leveling win in the second game after five players left for the IPL and batsman Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out injured. But Pakistan was still clearly better over the course of the three games.

Fakhar was again the most impressive after a magnificent 193 in a losing cause in the second one-dayer.

He made 101 from 104 balls this time and shared a 112-run opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq (57). Babar's classy 94 continued Pakistan's top-order flourish and the tourists were 206-1 at one point and set for a big total.

Hasan Ali hammered it home with 32 not out from 11 balls right at the end, which included four sixes.

Opener Janneman Malan's 70 threatened to give South Africa a chance, as did a 108-run stand in the middle order between Kyle Verreynne (62) and Andile Phehlukwayo (54).

Pakistan removed those two in successive overs and Afridi cleaned up.