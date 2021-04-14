Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Live Cricket Score
cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Live Cricket Score

SA vs PAK, 3rd T20I LIVE: Follow the live score and updates of South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:56 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live score(Twitter)

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field in the third T20I against Heinrich Klaasen's South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both the sides will aim to win this encounter as the 4-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Here are the Playing XIs of both teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

