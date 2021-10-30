South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: De Kock returns as South Africa opt to bowl first
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: SA vs SL Live Score and Updates from Sharjah
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. After an emphatic win over defending champions West Indies, the Proteas will aim to build on the momentum when they face Sri Lanka in their third group game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka made a dominant start to the edition against Bangladesh but faltered against the mighty Australians, who chased a 155-run target with three overs remaining. South Africa's win against the Windies was largely marred with controversy as Quinton de Kock had pulled out merely an hour before the game, owing to CSA's directive of taking a knee. Over the week, the South African wicketkeeper-batter issued a statement clearing his stance and the team will now be aiming to regroup and put the controversy behind them.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:39 PM
First boundary!
A lucky four for Nissanka marks Sri Lanka's first boundary of the innings. A square-cut attempt finds a thick inside edge as the ball races away to fine leg. Kagiso Rabada's over fetches 9 runs.
Sri Lanka 14/0 in 2 overs
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:35 PM
Runs on the board, straight up!
Healthy rotation of strike by both Sri Lankan openers as they take five singles in Markram's first over.
Sri Lanka 5/0 in 1 over
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:32 PM
Players take the knee
All the players on the field and in the dugout take the knee as a united stance against racism. Alright then, let's get started!
Aiden Markram to bowl the first over.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:29 PM
Time for action!
We are done with the national anthems and the South African players take the field after a group huddle, followed by Sri Lankan openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:22 PM
SL eye to improve record
Sri Lanka have won only one game while batting first against South Africa in six T20Is. They lost three, one ended in a tie and the other was abandoned.
Overall, Sri Lanka have beaten South Africa on five occasions in 17 games, losing ten.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:10 PM
Captains speak
Temba Bavuma (South Africa): "The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first 5 overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it be a slow and low wicket."
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka): "We have played a couple of games, so the ball might keep low. Bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us. We have planned after that loss against SA, so hopefully we'll be able to execute them today. We are playing with the same team."
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:07 PM
Playing XI for both sides
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:04 PM
Quinton de Kock returns
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has confirmed that Quinton de Kock will return to the playing XI. He replaces Heinrich Klaasen.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 03:03 PM
Toss Update
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 02:57 PM
Pitch Report
“We saw Windies defending 143 in Sharjah yesterday. The bowlers did well and the wicket tended to lay low. It will be even slower today and bowlers should focus on bowling back-of-the-length." - Daren Sammy
Wide and full should do the trick for bowlers at the death as well.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 02:45 PM
Shamsi vs Hasaranga - A heated battle!
Both spinners have enjoyed an excellent 2021 so far. Shamsi and Hasaranga have both taken 28 wickets this year in T20Is, so there really is nothing to seperate them!
Tabraiz Shamsi: 19 Matches, 28 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga: 17 Matches, 28 Wickets
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 02:39 PM
Bavuma's form a concern?
Barring a 72 against Ireland in July earlier this year, Temba Bavuma has registered 5 single-digit scores in his last eight T20Is. The South African captain has scored 14 runs in two games in this edition.
The opener gave away his wicket cheaply on 12 after an aggressive start against Australia in the opener, and was run-out on 2 in the last game.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 02:29 PM
Quinton de Kock's return
South Africa are boosted with the arrival of Quinton de Kock, who had made himself unavailable for the game against West Indies. In the next few days ridden with controversy, De Kock finally released his statement clearing his stance on ‘taking a knee’ - an act displaying the players' united stance against racism.
The wicketkeeper-batter, in 10 innings, has scored 260 runs against Sri Lanka which include two half-centuries.
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 02:09 PM
SA vs SL - Match 25
Hello and welcome to the live blog for 2021 T20 World Cup - Match 25, South Africa vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah.
South Africa are currently third with two points, while Sri Lanka, with the same number of points, are fourth. Proteas lead due to a higher Net Run Rate.