South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: De Kock returns as South Africa opt to bowl first

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. After an emphatic win over defending champions West Indies, the Proteas will aim to build on the momentum when they face Sri Lanka in their third group game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka made a dominant start to the edition against Bangladesh but faltered against the mighty Australians, who chased a 155-run target with three overs remaining. South Africa's win against the Windies was largely marred with controversy as Quinton de Kock had pulled out merely an hour before the game, owing to CSA's directive of taking a knee. Over the week, the South African wicketkeeper-batter issued a statement clearing his stance and the team will now be aiming to regroup and put the controversy behind them.