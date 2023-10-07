Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / South Africa vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 4: SA vs SL head-to-head record and form guide

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 4: SA vs SL head-to-head record and form guide

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 07, 2023 09:20 AM IST

A quick look at the head-to-head record and the forms of South Africa and Sri Lanka ahead of their match at the ODI World Cup

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will hope for a positive start to the 2023 ICC men's ODI World Cup as they meet Sri Lanka as both teams kick-start their campaign in the showpiece event on Saturday. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and going by what appears on paper South Africa appear more formidable. However, with the World Cup being played in the sub-continent and Sri Lanka possessing few good spinners, the Asian Cup 2023 runners-up can give Proteas a run for their money.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock(REUTERS/File Photo)

If we compare both the squads one area, which appears nearly perfect for South Africa is their batting. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller have often bullied bowlers on Indian wickets, as witnessed in the IPL and so could be the case on Saturday.

Catch live score of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, the loss of Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala due to injuries might hurt the Proteas. In their absence the onus will be on experienced Kagiso Rabado, who could be seen sharing the new ball duties with young Marco Jansen. Tabraiz Shamsi, and Keshav Maharaj, if included in the playing XI, too will have a huge role considering the nature of the track in Delhi, which is usually on the slowe side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have problems of their own with the biggest being the absence of Maheesh Theekshana from the contest due to an injury. This will then shift focus towards Dunith Wellalage, who had recently outfoxed the star-studded Indian batting line-up in the Asia Cup.

Batting appears to be the biggest headache for Sri Lanka, as Kusal Perera is the only batter in top six to score at a strike-rate of 90. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka does provide some reassurance but the latter is going through a dry run with the bat.

Let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 80

South Africa win: 45

Sri Lanka win: 43

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD WORLD CUP:

Matches: 6

South Africa win: 4

Sri Lanka win: 2

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

The last time the two nations met in the 50-over format was back in September 2021, which was a three-match series being played in the island nation. South Africa had then won one, while Sri Lanka won the other two.

South Africa, however, won the two matches held prior to the ODI series but both of which were not played in the sub-continent.

FORM GUIDE

South Africa: WWWLL

Sri Lanka: LWLWW

Did you know?

South Africa have lost just one of their six ODI World Cup matches against Sri Lanka, but none of those games were played in Asia.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
south africa sri lanka world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP