Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 09:30 PM
Live

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 09:30 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 06, 2023 08:29 PM IST

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start at 09:30 PM

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start on 06 Dec 2023 at 09:30 PM
Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley

South Africa Women squad -
Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
Bangladesh Women squad -
Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 08:29 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023

    South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
South Africa Women Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.