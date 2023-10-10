Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at
Live

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2023 08:35 PM IST

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start at 09:30 PM

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start on 10 Oct 2023 at 09:30 PM
Venue : Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa Women squad -
Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Anderson, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Bella Armstrong, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Isabella Gaze, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023

Catch live score of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 10 Oct 2023 08:35 PM

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023

    South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Buffalo Park, East London at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
South Africa Women New Zealand Women New Zealand Women tour of South Africa 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.