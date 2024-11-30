Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Africa's former world no.1 pacer arrested on match-fixing charges, two other Proteas players also apprehended

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 30, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Three South African cricketers have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of corruption.

Three former South African cricketers, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Thami Tsolekile, and Ethy Mbhalati, have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of corruption in connection with the 2015-16 Ram Slam T20 Challenge match-fixing scandal. The trio faces five charges under Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004, a law specifically designed to combat corruption in South Africa.

Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been arrested on match-fixing charges(Getty Images)
Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been arrested on match-fixing charges(Getty Images)

These charges stem from their involvement in attempts to manipulate matches during the domestic T20 tournament, allegedly in collaboration with Indian bookmakers.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

The charges against Tsotsobe, Tsolekile, and Mbhalati relate to the offering or accepting of gratification in exchange for match-fixing services. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, conducted the investigation, which was aimed at uncovering the depth of the corruption within South African cricket.

While Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified that no matches were ultimately affected, as the plans of the conspirators were foiled before they could come to fruition, the scandal nonetheless has tarnished the integrity of the sport.

The charges mark a significant chapter in South African cricket’s battle against corruption. Tsotsobe, Tsolekile, and Mbhalati were among seven players banned by CSA between 2016 and 2017 for their roles in the match-fixing plot. This group also includes Gulam Bodi, who has already served time in prison for his involvement, and Jean Symes and Pumi Matshikwe, both of whom received suspended sentences after pleading guilty in 2021 and 2022.

There is still no update on potential charges against Alviro Petersen, the seventh player implicated in the scandal.

Legal proceedings postponed till 2025

This case is notable for being the first time that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act – a piece of legislation introduced after the infamous Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal in 2000 – is being applied to sportspersons. The legal proceedings against the three former cricketers have been postponed until February 2025, allowing more time for the ongoing investigation.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, National Head of the Hawks, emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of sport, stating, “Corruption undermines the integrity of sport, and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge.”

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On