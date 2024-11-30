South Africa's former world no.1 pacer arrested on match-fixing charges, two other Proteas players also apprehended
Three South African cricketers have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of corruption.
Three former South African cricketers, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Thami Tsolekile, and Ethy Mbhalati, have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of corruption in connection with the 2015-16 Ram Slam T20 Challenge match-fixing scandal. The trio faces five charges under Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004, a law specifically designed to combat corruption in South Africa.
These charges stem from their involvement in attempts to manipulate matches during the domestic T20 tournament, allegedly in collaboration with Indian bookmakers.
The charges against Tsotsobe, Tsolekile, and Mbhalati relate to the offering or accepting of gratification in exchange for match-fixing services. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, conducted the investigation, which was aimed at uncovering the depth of the corruption within South African cricket.
While Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified that no matches were ultimately affected, as the plans of the conspirators were foiled before they could come to fruition, the scandal nonetheless has tarnished the integrity of the sport.
The charges mark a significant chapter in South African cricket’s battle against corruption. Tsotsobe, Tsolekile, and Mbhalati were among seven players banned by CSA between 2016 and 2017 for their roles in the match-fixing plot. This group also includes Gulam Bodi, who has already served time in prison for his involvement, and Jean Symes and Pumi Matshikwe, both of whom received suspended sentences after pleading guilty in 2021 and 2022.
There is still no update on potential charges against Alviro Petersen, the seventh player implicated in the scandal.
Legal proceedings postponed till 2025
This case is notable for being the first time that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act – a piece of legislation introduced after the infamous Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal in 2000 – is being applied to sportspersons. The legal proceedings against the three former cricketers have been postponed until February 2025, allowing more time for the ongoing investigation.
Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, National Head of the Hawks, emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of sport, stating, “Corruption undermines the integrity of sport, and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge.”