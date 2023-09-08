Special status to India-Pakistan match stretches to playing conditions

It was made official on Friday that only two of the remaining matches of the Asia Cup – the India-Pakistan Super4 tie on Sunday and the final in Colombo will have a reserve day.

India's Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam(AFP)

The decision, as confirmed to HT on Tuesday by Sri Lanka cricket CEO Ashley de Silva, will provide additional cover to key matches against rainy weather. The Asian Cricket Council had deliberated shifting matches from Colombo to Hambantota but did not go ahead.

It has been decided that the match can resume on the reserve day from the point play is suspended due to rain on match-day. In effect, it brightens the prospects of getting a result for the India-Pakistan clash, which is expected to be rain-affected. Weather forecast in Colombo for both September 9 and the reserve-day 10th isn’t very encouraging with 90 % precipitation and 55 % chances of thundershowers predicted.

However, if the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh tie is rained out, they get to take home shared points, leaving the losing side from India-Pakistan action at a disadvantage.

It’s unusual for a multi-team competition to have unequal playing conditions for different matches. A call quite clearly driven by commercial considerations could just about hurt any of the four teams in hunt for the title.

THE BIG DRAW

The India-Pakistan clashes are known to account for 80 % of broadcast money in the six-nation tournament. This is also reflected by the variance in the ticket rates for Super4 matches in Colombo. A Grandstand Top level ticket for the India-Pakistan clash is worth $200. Whereas for the match involving home team Sri Lanka and tournament hosts Pakistan the same ticket is worth $25; the same as for Sri Lanka-Bangladesh. For India’s two other fixtures against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, this ticket is worth $50.

In the absence of bilateral cricket between the two arch-rivals, these matches have become hot property for the Asian Cricket Council – the new Asia Cup format encourages the teams to potentially clash thrice, including the final.

Even as the two boards are engaged in a testy communication exchange on the sidelines – BCCI secretary and ACC Chairman Jay Shah sent out a statement highlighting the reluctance of teams to play in Pakistan and PCB wrote back accusing him of unilateral decision-making – there’s no no-ball siren to be heard from any of the competing sides against an unfair playing field created by a reserve day only for the India-Pakistan match.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing a rainy September resulting in a no-result for the India-Pakistan league match played in Pallekele, last Saturday. Before the rain arrived, India completed their batting innings posting 266, thanks to a rearguard partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. It's still the most-watched match of the competition, with over 1.5 crore concurrent viewers on Hotstar.

