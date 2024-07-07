Harare [Zimbabwe], : Following his side's 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi said that they lacked partnerships which made the difference in the game. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi pinpoints reason behind India's loss against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Ravi Bishnoi displayed a stunning performance in the first inning after he picked up four wickets and gave 13 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20.

Speaking after the match, Bishnoi said that if the Indian batters had made a 20-30 run stand while chasing, they could have won the match.

"We collapsed. The lack of partnerships made a difference. If we could have had 20-30 runs partnerships, the story could be different," Bishnoi said.

He added that it is their responsibility to become the flag bearer after the seniors gave them the responsibility. He added that they are trying their best.

"The seniors handed the responsibility to us and it is our responsibility to take the flag ahead, we are trying our best," he added.

Recapping the match, Shubman Gill-led India won the match and decided to field against Zimbabwe.

Clive Madande and Dion Myers were the standout batters for the host in the first inning and helped Zimbabwe to power to 115/9. Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere also played a supporting role while batting.

Ravi Bishnoi led the Indian bowling attack after he bagged four wickets in his four-over spell. Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets in the inning.

During the run chase, skipper Shubman Gill was the only standout batter for the Men in Blue However, the visitors lacked partnership while chasing. Washington Sundar also played a supporting role but it was not enough to clinch a win in the game as they were dismissed at 102 in the 19.5 overs.

Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara led the Zimbabwe bowling attack after they picked up three wickets each in their respective spells and sealed a 13-run victory.

