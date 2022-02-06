Spinner Vicky Ostwal finishes as India’s most successful bowler

It was the Indian pace bowlers who shared the spoils in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup against England, but it didn’t take away the spotlight from the good work done by their spinners in the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the team’s highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps and was among the three India players selected in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of the U-19 World Cup, along with captain Yash Dhull and all-rounder Raj Bawa.

Ostwal played the starring role in the tough games against South Africa, in the group stage, and against Australia in the semi-final. He gave India the ideal start by taking 5/28 in their tournament opener against South Africa, and then 3/42 in the semifinal.

A product of Pune’s Dilip Vengsarkar Academy, Ostwal’s coach Mohan Jadhav said he got the rewards for his unerring accuracy.

“If you look at his bowling, accuracy is his main point. We built his skills around that as he gained height and strength. He started at our academy at the age of 10, and from childhood, he had the knack of where to bowl. I have never seen him bowling wayward,” said Jadhav.

“When he bowls economically, the batsman has to try something extra to score runs against him. It’s his best method. That’s what happened in the semi-final, by not conceding easy runs one of their batters (‘keeper-bat Tobias Snell) tried to move back on his leg stump and cut and got bowled.”

On the growth of the tall spinner, a significant development his coach noticed in this tournament was the variations he bowled. “I liked his variations. He is a tall bowler (six feet plus); because of his height and flight the batsman isn’t able to judge the bounce of the ball. They end up taking the ball high on the bat as seen in the dismissal of South Africa opener Campbell Kellaway (lobbed a catch to short midwicket).

“He has been consistent with the stock ball. In the West Indies, he was bowling his flighted balls slower than earlier, and bowled the quicker arm balls better.”

