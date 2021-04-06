SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody explains why they bought ‘very very effective T20 bowler’ during IPL 2021 auctions

Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Director of Cricket, has explained the reasoning behind the team securing the services of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season.

“From the overseas perspective, having Mujeeb there(in the side). He is obviously a very very effective T20 bowler and he has shown that throughout his franchise career and obviously playing for Afghanistan. I think he gives us greater depth and certainly, he is going to keep everyone on their toes to you know try and keep their spot in the eleven,” explained Moody while speaking to SRH.

The right-arm spinner, who was bought for ₹1.5 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction in February, will have compatriots Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for company in the team dressing room.

SRH caught everyone by surprise and raised a few eyebrows after purchasing another spinner with Rashid Khan already in the ranks. While Khan is expected to continue leading the spin attack for the Hyderabad outfit, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is only likely to feature in a limited number of games.

However, the purchase does become a lot more understandable upon realizing that SRH will play a combined nine games in Chennai and Delhi. Both pitches are spin-friendly and could tempt the 'Orange Army' to play two quality, overseas spinners.

The 20-year-old bowler will be featuring in his fourth IPL. Mujeeb had taken IPL 2018 by storm on his way to picking 14 wickets in 11 matches at under 7 runs an over.

In his nascent 17-match IPL career, he has picked up 18 wickets. He turned for erstwhile Kings XI Punjab--now Punjab Kings-- but only got to play two matches.

SRH begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.