SRH, LSG initiate ticket refund process amid uncertainty over restart after BCCI suspends IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for a week on Friday amid the escalating military tension between India and Pakistan. With 58 matches completed, the 59th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled for May 8 in Dharamsala, was called off midway following air raid sirens in the nearby city of Pathankot. While the BCCI has announced an initial one-week halt, there remains growing uncertainty over how long the suspension may actually last. Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins (2R) celebrates with teammates (AFP)

In response to the postponement, franchises have begun issuing ticket refunds for their scheduled remaining matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad were among the first to confirm the development. The franchise, who were slated to face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at their home venue, announced via social media that ticket refunds would be initiated soon.

"UPDATE: In light of the current situation, IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly,” read a statement from SRH on X.

Lucknow Super Giants also followed suit, confirming the cancellation of their home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which was scheduled for May 9.

“Update: Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow,” the franchise posted.

The abrupt suspension of IPL matches is among several major sporting disruptions caused by the heightened border situation. The Neeraj Chopra Classic, a high-profile athletics event scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru, has also been postponed indefinitely.

With no clarity on when the IPL might resume, uncertainty looms over the remainder of the season, including playoff scheduling and team travel logistics. The safety of players, officials, and fans has taken precedence amid growing national security concerns. On Friday night, the BCCI confirmed that the players from Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals safely reached Delhi by train.

Many cricketers and public figures have taken to social media in recent days, expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces. As things stand, the BCCI has yet to release a revised schedule or update on resumption plans, but fans and franchises alike are bracing for a longer disruption than initially expected.