SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: No clarity yet on MS Dhoni's return, India openers reunite in Abhishek vs Samson battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: It was a topsy-turvy season for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have played five matches, winning two and losing three, with the net run rate being the difference. SRH is currently fifth in the IPL 2026 points table, and CSK are eighth. It's a double-header on Saturday, and SRH host CSK in the second fixture of the day in Hyderabad. The gap in net run rate between the two teams is huge, with SRH at +0.576. Meanwhile, CSK have a net run rate of -0.846. If SRH win tonight, they will climb to fourth position and strengthen their spot at the top of the table. If CSK manage to win three consecutive matches, they have a chance to go into the top four. ...Read More

CSK's revival has come at the right time, especially as there were questions being raised about head coach Stephen Fleming's capabilities. Two wins in their last two games have given him hope, and the team's confidence has risen. But it is going to get tougher for them, and Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the season, which will once again lead to a bowling department rejig. One of the few positives has been Anshul Kamboj's form, and he has taken 10 wickets this season. Their batting has also slowly improved, and Sanju Samson has finally begun to hit top gear. Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan are also contributing with the bat. But skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad really needs to find some form before it gets late. There is also the MS Dhoni question! He is nearing match fitness after his three-week rehab, but his inclusion hasn't been confirmed yet.

SRH are also highly confident, especially after the performances of their two exciting pace prospects, Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. The uncapped pair made an immediate impact vs RR, reducing them to 9/5 within the first three overs. It was key as Rajasthan fell to their first defeat of the season. Hinge finished with 4/34, removing Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan Dre Pretorius and Riyan Parag in his first two overs. Meanwhile, Husain also took four wickets.