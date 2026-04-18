SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: No clarity yet on MS Dhoni's return, India openers reunite in Abhishek vs Samson battle
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni is reportedly nearing match fitness, and there has been no official confirmation on his inclusion in the playing XI. SRH host CSK in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: It was a topsy-turvy season for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have played five matches, winning two and losing three, with the net run rate being the difference. SRH is currently fifth in the IPL 2026 points table, and CSK are eighth. It's a double-header on Saturday, and SRH host CSK in the second fixture of the day in Hyderabad. The gap in net run rate between the two teams is huge, with SRH at +0.576. Meanwhile, CSK have a net run rate of -0.846. If SRH win tonight, they will climb to fourth position and strengthen their spot at the top of the table. If CSK manage to win three consecutive matches, they have a chance to go into the top four. ...Read More
CSK's revival has come at the right time, especially as there were questions being raised about head coach Stephen Fleming's capabilities. Two wins in their last two games have given him hope, and the team's confidence has risen. But it is going to get tougher for them, and Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the season, which will once again lead to a bowling department rejig. One of the few positives has been Anshul Kamboj's form, and he has taken 10 wickets this season. Their batting has also slowly improved, and Sanju Samson has finally begun to hit top gear. Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan are also contributing with the bat. But skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad really needs to find some form before it gets late. There is also the MS Dhoni question! He is nearing match fitness after his three-week rehab, but his inclusion hasn't been confirmed yet.
SRH are also highly confident, especially after the performances of their two exciting pace prospects, Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. The uncapped pair made an immediate impact vs RR, reducing them to 9/5 within the first three overs. It was key as Rajasthan fell to their first defeat of the season. Hinge finished with 4/34, removing Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan Dre Pretorius and Riyan Parag in his first two overs. Meanwhile, Husain also took four wickets.
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- Sat, 18 Apr 2026 05:37:51 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Will MS Dhoni play tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Dhoni was recently batting in the nets. He has been recovering from a calf strain and there is no confirmation on his participation today. According to a TOI report, he won't be playing vs SRH, but is expected to be in the playing XI for the MI game on April 23 in Mumbai.
- Sat, 18 Apr 2026 05:26:58 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: SRH have a weapon for Samson
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Samson has enjoyed success in T20s in Hyderabad, averaging 53.90 at a strike rate of 164.26 in 13 T20s at the venue. But he has never found it easy against Mavi. SRH haven't given him a chance this seasno but he has also removed Samson five times in a 25-ball T20 face-off.
- Sat, 18 Apr 2026 05:16:12 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: CSK squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
- Sat, 18 Apr 2026 05:01:21 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: SRH squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
- Sat, 18 Apr 2026 04:53:06 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK in Hyderabad. Both teams have won and lost the same number of games, but SRH are higher up the table due to their superior net run rate. It is a must-win game for both sides and it will be a thriller tonight!