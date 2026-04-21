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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Lungi Ngidi vs Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order set to headline high-octane clash

By Aditya Maheshwari
Apr 21, 2026 05:33:24 pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: Both teams will enter the confidence on high confidence after wins in their previous matches.

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Follow Latest updates(AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score: A cracking contest is on the cards as two sides, both riding the wave after recent wins, square off with renewed confidence. Delhi Capitals come into the clash on the back of a hard-fought victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a result that has firmly pushed them back into the playoff conversation. The win has lifted the mood in the camp, with the team beginning to find rhythm at a crucial stage of the season. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 05:33:23 pm

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026 - Delhi Capitals Probable XII

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026 - Delhi Capitals Probable XII: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana/Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 05:24:14 pm

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Ngidi - The standout DC bowler!

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: With Mitchell Starc missing this season after being their go-to bowler last year, Lungi Ngidi has stepped up to lead the attack with authority. The South African quick has impressed with his control and knack for picking up wickets, claiming seven in five matches so far. What has stood out even more is his clever use of variations, especially the slower deliveries that have troubled batters. His change of pace has drawn comparisons to Dwayne Bravo, bringing back memories of the former all-rounder’s effectiveness in the shorter format.

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 05:13:43 pm

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek's on and off season so far!

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma has lit up the top order this season with his fearless strokeplay, piling up 188 runs in six outings at an eye-catching strike rate of 229.26. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener has consistently gone hard in the powerplay, notching up a couple of fifties and unsettling bowlers early. At the same time, his ultra-attacking approach has led to some inconsistency, with a few low scores reflecting the risks that come with his aggressive style.

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 05:01:28 pm

    SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Klaasen holding Orange Cap!

    SRH vs DC Live Score: Heinrich Klaasen has been among the most reliable batters this season, sitting at the top of the Orange Cap standings with 283 runs from six innings. The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter has delivered consistently, often arriving at the crease in tricky situations and steadying the innings before pushing the scoring along. His role has been crucial in holding the batting together. However, while he continues to pile up runs, Klaasen hasn’t quite displayed the same attacking dominance he is known for, underlining the lack of support around him in SRH’s line-up.

  • Tue, 21 Apr 2026 04:41:58 pm

    SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match from Hyderabad.

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