SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on high-flying Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium

IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: In search of second win of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a formidable Gujarat Titans side at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Gujarat are off to a phenomenal start, having won the first three games of their maiden IPL outing. The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a thriller on Friday after Rahul Tewatia smashed a couple of sixes off the last two deliveries. Shubman Gill also notched up his highest IPL score and hit 96 off just 59 balls. The Titans have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers have endured a woeful start. The 2016 IPL champions have slumped into the bottom half of the points table after three defeats in four games. But an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings would have given them some confidence. Abhishek Sharma scored a 50-ball 75 and skipper Kane Williamson hit 32 off 40 balls to play second fiddle to the youngster, helping Hyderabad secure their first win of the ongoing season. Follow Live Updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: