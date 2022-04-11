SRH vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on high-flying Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium
- IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: Gujarat Titans look to continue their winning run against inconsistent Surisers Hyderabad. Follow Live Score and Updates of the SRH vs GT Match Today at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: In search of second win of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a formidable Gujarat Titans side at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Gujarat are off to a phenomenal start, having won the first three games of their maiden IPL outing. The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a thriller on Friday after Rahul Tewatia smashed a couple of sixes off the last two deliveries. Shubman Gill also notched up his highest IPL score and hit 96 off just 59 balls. The Titans have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers have endured a woeful start. The 2016 IPL champions have slumped into the bottom half of the points table after three defeats in four games. But an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings would have given them some confidence. Abhishek Sharma scored a 50-ball 75 and skipper Kane Williamson hit 32 off 40 balls to play second fiddle to the youngster, helping Hyderabad secure their first win of the ongoing season. Follow Live Updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans:
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 06:03 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: Shubman Gill's impressive numbers
Shubman Gill has scored 180 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 60 and a strike rate of 166.66, and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was all praise for the talented batter.
"Gill has been telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai as well," said Hardik after a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:58 PM
IPL Match Today: Lockie Ferguson set to play 100th T20 game
Lockie Ferguson will be playing his 100th T20 game tonight! The quick has taken five wickets so far in the ongoing competition and he will look to make the occasion memorable. He has got the company of Mohammed Shami, who remains a vital cog in Gujarat's wheel. The Indian has picked up six wickets in three games.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:54 PM
IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live: Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Matthew Wade?
Will the Titans play another Afghanistan player tonight? Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 551 runs in 25 T20s since 2021. He has got the ability to steer the team to a good start in first six overs. The wicketkeeper-batter can be a useful addition if he replaces Matthew Wade in the eleven.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:49 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Form Guide
Gujarat Titans in last three IPL games:
vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets
vs DC: Won by 14 runs
vs LSG: Won by 5 wickets
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:48 PM
IPL Match Today: Form Guide
Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last five IPL games:
vs CSK: Won by eight wickets
vs LSG: Lost by 12 runs
vs RR: Lost by 61 runs
vs MI: Lost by 42 runs
vs RCB: Won by 4 runs
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:45 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates
We haven't seen his best so far but Abdul Samad has been backed by many pundits. He was among the retained players and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. He has scored 4 and 0 in his two outings so far in the season.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:43 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Dew factor
The winning captain would want to chase as toss has proved crucial so far in the tournament. The dew is also expected to play its role tonight.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:31 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: Alzarri Joseph's dream debut
Titans' player Alzarri Joseph had a fairytale start to the IPL. The Antiguan on debut in Mumbai Indians jersey had registered the best ever IPL figures of 6/12. Incidentally, it was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were bundled out for 96 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He could also play his first game for the Gujarat outfit tonight.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:27 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Debutants find a spark
Gujarat had handed debuts to Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande and both showed spark in the previous game. Sudharshan teamed up with Gill to keep the scoreboard ticking. He scored 35 off 30 balls. Nalkande took two wickets for 37 runs in his three overs. He removed Jitesh Sharma and Odean Smith off consecutive deliveries.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:20 PM
IPL Match Today: Rashid Khan on facing his former teammate
"Bowling to someone like Kane is always a huge pleasure. We enjoyed the competition in the nets where we both tried to beat each other. It's a lovely contest and Kane will love to see that," says Rashid on facing his former teammate.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:18 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rahul Tewatia's blitz
Who can take out Rahul Tewatia from the equation! Needing 12 runs in two balls, Tewatia smashed the last two balls of the innings in the stands, helping Gujarat secure a thriller on Friday. He fetched a ₹9 crore paycheque in the February auction and the magical knock proved that he is worth every single penny.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:14 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates
Hardik Pandya has been impressive in his new IPL spell. He's shown his captaincy prowess and secured the No. 4 batting spot. In a big boost to the Titans' bowling plans, Hardik has also bowled a full quota of four overs in all three of the team's matches.
"I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better," said Hardik after the win over Punjab.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:12 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Opening combination of Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill will need support from his opening partner Matthew Wade, who has not been able to score a big inning so far. The Titans could also try out Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan or Wriddhiman Saha at the top.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:06 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs GT: Shubman Gill in brilliant touch
The spotlight will be on Shubman Gill, who has been in brilliant touch. A shin injury kept him away from the game but the youngster seems in brilliant touch with his new IPL franchise. He has scored 180 runs in the last two matches.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:03 PM
IPL Match Today: Gujarat Titans squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 05:02 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Focus on Washington Sundar
To put some early pressure on the formidable batting unit of Gujarat, Sunrisers have Washington Sundar, who can keep the opposition in check with his disciplined bowling. Washington has picked up four wickets in his last two games. He can bowl in the powerplay as well.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:59 PM
IPL Match Today: Kartik Tyagi or Umran Malik?
If Hyderabad tinker with their combination, we can also see Kartik Tyagi making his debut! He will likely replace Umran Malik in the eleven.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:57 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Umran Malik vs Lockie Ferguson
On the bowling front, Hyderabad are equipped with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. They also have the raw pace of Umran Malik, who will enjoy the speed battle against Lockie Ferguson tonight. Both have the ability to clock 150 kph on a consistent basis. Expect some thunderbolts!
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:55 PM
IPL 2022 Live, SRH vs GT: All eyes on Nicholas Pooran
The spotlight will also be on Nicholas Pooran, who is yet to deliver to his full potential. Pooran, who is known for his attacking prowess, was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10.75 crore in the February auction. He can tonk those big sixes when needed!
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:48 PM
IPL Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:45 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Rahul Tripathi at No.3 spot
While Williamson and Abhishek steered Hyderabad to a steady start, Rahul Tripathi also notched up an unbeaten 39 off only 15 balls against a star-studded Chennai side. He has been a reliable alternative at the No. 3 spot and Tripathi will look to an encore.
Tripathi was instrumental for his previous franchise, scoring at a healthy strike rate of 141.96, which is the best at the No. 3 batting spot. He can maximize the powerplay against Gujarat.
-
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Williamson-Sharma face a tough challenge against Gujarat
Openers Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership against Chennai. But the pair will face a stiff challenge against Gujarat, who have one of the most lethal bowling attacks in the league.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:39 PM
IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live: ‘We want to keep on improving’
Sunrisers Hyderabad as they thrashed defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets and Williamson said he would like to see his team 'improve' with every game.
"Every game you play is tough. We want to keep on improving. Although it's our first win, we had to look on some of the things we'd done right in the previous game. Staying calm and staying on task. For us it's focusing on our cricket and play smart," he said in the post-match presentation.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:38 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma key for SRH
Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game. Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one against Gujarat. He will enjoy the company of Abhishek Sharma, who got a match-winning 75 against Chennai Super Kings.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:35 PM
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hyderabad up against formidable Gujarat
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have managed to win just one game so far, will have their task cut out at the DY Patil Stadium. Kane Williamson-led batting unit will be up against a lethal bowling attack comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 04:31 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2022 Match 21 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans. The weekend action produced some exciting cricket but the IPL is back again to help you beat the Monday blues! An exciting game is on the cards between high-flying Gujarat and under-pressure Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates!