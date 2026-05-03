SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH’s batting firepower meets KKR’s revival push
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 fixture, on Sunday. Both sides are in contrasting forms, with SRH in a five-match winning run and KKR getting their first two wins in their last two matches.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began IPL 2026 on a poor note, falling to three defeats in their first four matches. But now both teams are in polar opposite forms. SRH are on a five-match winning run, and KKR have just found some form, getting their first two wins of the season in their last two games. KKR's top-three combination has the worst average this season and the second-worst strike rate. They haven't yet settled into a perfect top order, with Sunil Narine being sent to open and then being pushed back to the lower middle order once again. Meanwhile, even captain Ajinkya Rahane's form is a cause of concern. ...Read More
Rinku Singh has been pivotal for KKR in their previous two games. Against Rajasthan Royals, he got a half-century in their first win and against LSG, he got an unbeaten 51-ball 83*. Now he is also KKR's top runs-scorer this season with 215 runs in eight innings. Although he is their finisher, he has been arriving at the crease early this season. Speaking ahead of the match, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee said, “We know how dangerous this side's been, particularly their top three, and then the likes of Klaasen and that through the middle. Just see it as a great opportunity for our bowlers. I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow.”
For SRH, their batting is their main weapon, but their bowling has also been equally effective. They have the best economy rate (8.6) and strike rate (balls-per-wicket ratio of 9.6 balls) in the death overs so far. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga have been good with their yorkers, and the team also has the best balls-hitting-wicket rate among all teams this season.
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- Sun, 03 May 2026 02:38:55 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head to put in a good show vs KKR?
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head has only registered one score above 40 in his first eight outings and has struggled a lot. But against MI, he showed intent, by attcking Boult early with three sixes in the third over. Then he also smashed Bumrah for a six and four. He registered 76 off 30 balls vs MI and he will look to follow a similar template vs KKR.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 02:31:52 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH assistant coach on Klaasen's form this season
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Speaking ahead of the match, SRH assistant coach James Franklin opened up on Klaasen's stunning form this season. "Klaas [Klaasen], he did have quite a big gap in his cricketing programme prior to the IPL. I think he hadn't played a game in quite a substantial amount of time. So sometimes that can work one of two ways and so he came into the tournament incredibly fresh. And the first few trainings, he felt really good with how his technique was feeling, how he was seeing the ball, the areas he was wanting to hit, different types of bowlers. It's been quite amazing to watch how consistent he's been in these first eight or nine games. And as I said, it's a really tricky position to bat, but he's been doing it amazingly well for us", he said.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 02:22:11 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kishan will be key for SRH
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kishan started the season on a strong note, getting an 80 vs RCB. Then he lost his form, getting some low scores, following which he got 91 off 44 balls vs RR. He also has three half-centuries this season, but also three single-digit scores, including two golden ducks.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 02:13:07 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: All eyes on KKR's Arora
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Arora is the joint-highest wicket-taker for KKR this seaosn alongwith Tyagi. Arora has a good record vs SRH's top order. He has removed Head twice in four matches, dismissing Abhishek once in six innings. He has also restricted him to a strike rate of only 78, and has even removed Kishan thrice in five meetings.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 02:04:07 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Pathirana play vs SRH?
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: If Pathirana plays today then we could see KKR drop an overseas opener or Rovman Powell. They could get in Tripathi or wicketkeeper Dahiya into the playing XI. But will they change ther playing XI?
- Sun, 03 May 2026 01:51:12 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KKR squad
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
- Sun, 03 May 2026 01:40:30 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH squad
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
- Sun, 03 May 2026 01:31:13 pm
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 fixture between SRH and KKR in Hyderabad. SRH are in a five-match winning run and face a side, who have recently staged a turnaround. KKR got their first two wins of the season in their last two games.