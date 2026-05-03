SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH’s batting firepower meets KKR’s revival push

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began IPL 2026 on a poor note, falling to three defeats in their first four matches. But now both teams are in polar opposite forms. SRH are on a five-match winning run, and KKR have just found some form, getting their first two wins of the season in their last two games. KKR's top-three combination has the worst average this season and the second-worst strike rate. They haven't yet settled into a perfect top order, with Sunil Narine being sent to open and then being pushed back to the lower middle order once again. Meanwhile, even captain Ajinkya Rahane's form is a cause of concern. ...Read More

Rinku Singh has been pivotal for KKR in their previous two games. Against Rajasthan Royals, he got a half-century in their first win and against LSG, he got an unbeaten 51-ball 83*. Now he is also KKR's top runs-scorer this season with 215 runs in eight innings. Although he is their finisher, he has been arriving at the crease early this season. Speaking ahead of the match, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee said, “We know how dangerous this side's been, particularly their top three, and then the likes of Klaasen and that through the middle. Just see it as a great opportunity for our bowlers. I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it's always a great challenge for bowlers. I'm sure here we know it's a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow.”

For SRH, their batting is their main weapon, but their bowling has also been equally effective. They have the best economy rate (8.6) and strike rate (balls-per-wicket ratio of 9.6 balls) in the death overs so far. Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga have been good with their yorkers, and the team also has the best balls-hitting-wicket rate among all teams this season.