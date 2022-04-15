SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad sans Washington Sundar have task cut out against buoyant Kolkata

IPL 2022 Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad have no option but to tinker with their winning combination as they take on a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders camp at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Sunrisers' all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two IPL matches after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. He got injured and couldn't bowl his full quota of overs against Gujarat Titans, and it remains to be seen how the 2016 IPL champions line up in Washington's absence. After a poor start, Hyderabad have turned things around and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories. Kolkata, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals. The two-time IPL winners were blown away by the batting might of Delhi and they will be looking to put up an improved performance against Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates: