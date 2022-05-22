IPL 2022 Live Score SRH vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar, Pooran among top picks to lead Hyderabad against Punjab
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: Mayank Agarwal's Punjab will look to end the campaign on a high, as will Hyderabad when they meet in the final match of the league phase. Get SRH vs PBKS Live Updates here.
IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Score: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to finish the season with a win against Punjab Kings, when both sides meet for the final match of the league phase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both, SRH and PBKS have been knocked out of the race for playoffs and will play for pride in their last match. For Sunrisers, Kane Williamson will be unavailable as he flew to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child; it is expected that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in Williamson's absence. Punjab captain Mayank, meanwhile, will look to end a disappointing streak of low scores, and steer his side to victory in its final game.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:47 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: No Tripathi in Indian squad
Rahul Tripathi will be disappointed to not make the cut in India's T20I squad despite a stellar outing in IPL 2022. Along with Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is also missing from the squad.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:43 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar also included in T20I squad
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is likely to lead SRH in the game tonight, has been selected as India's senior-most pacer in the South Africa T20Is.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:37 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Arshdeep Singh earns maiden call-up as well
Along with SRH's Umran, Punjab Kings star Arshdeep Singh has also received a maiden India call-up for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:35 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Umran Malik recieves maiden India call-up
SRH speedster Umran Malik has just received his maiden India call-up! He has been included in the squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:30 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS: Rabada against SRH stars
Kagiso Rabada has found significant success against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar, having dismissed them on five occasions in 42 deliveries.
Reminder: He's only 2 wickets away from becoming the fastest to 100 IPL wickets.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:26 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Jitesh key for PBKS
Jitesh Sharma played a tremendous knock of 44 runs to keep his team alive in the chase in the last game against Capitals but couldn’t get his team over the line. The youngster has played a few impactful knocks for PBKS down to order to post a big total on the board. Sharma has scored 215 runs at a SR of 158.08, out of which 60% of his runs have come against pacers.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:22 PM
SRH vs PBKS IPL Scorecard: Rahul Tripathi knocking doors for India call-up
Rahul Tripathi has been one of the most consistent batters for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season. He has scored 393 runs in 13 innings at an incredible strike rate of 161.72. Tripathi is one of the names being considered for India's 3-match T20I series against South Africa.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:19 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:14 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:11 PM
IPL Live Score, SRH vs PBKS: Arshdeep's brilliant run during death overs
Arshdeep Singh may have not been among a lot of wickets (10 wickets in 13 innings), but he has delivered at crunch moments for the side. In fact, he has the second-highest economy rate during death overs in the ongoing season (7.95) behind Jasprit Bumrah.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:08 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live, IPL 2022: Stat watch
PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan needs one more four to complete 700 fours in IPL. He will be the first player to achieve this feat.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:04 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live IPL Match Today: The year of Umran
Umran Malik has been the stand-out performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the season (21 wickets in 13 matches), and can move further up in the Purple Cap race tonight.
Sun, 22 May 2022 05:01 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: H2H record
SRH and PBKS have met in 19 matches in IPL so far, with Hyderabad comfortable leading in the H2H record.
Matches played: 19
SRH won: 13
PBKS won: 6
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:58 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Fastest bowlers to 100 wickets in IPL
Lasith Malinga - 70
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 83
Amit Mishra - 83
Rashid Khan - 83
Ashish Nehra - 83
Rabada will be playing his 63rd IPL match if he takes the field against SRH.
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:55 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Rabada eyeing big feat
Kagiso Rabada needs 2 more wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets, he will be the fastest bowler to reach this landmark in terms of matches played.
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:51 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Match Today
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has produced consistent performances for the SRH in IPL 2022 so far. He may not be among the leading wicket-takers for the side (12 wickes in 13 innings), Bhuvneshwar has been the most economical of all SRH bowlers (7.19).
Will he lead Hyderabad?
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:46 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live, IPL 2022: Who will lead SRH?
With Kane Williamson unavailable for the side in its final game of the season (he flew back to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child), it will be interesting to see who SRH pick as their captain.
Will it be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, or someone else?
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:43 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2022: Mayank's horror season
In 11 innings, Mayank scored only 195 runs at an average of 17.72 in the ongoing season. Throughout the middle stages, Mayank pushed himself into the middle-order but it didn't help revive Punjab Kings' fortunes.
Will the PBKS captain finally score big tonight?
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:39 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2022: Inconsistent season for PBKS
Punjab Kings have only themselves to blame for their inconsistent outing in IPL 2022. The side continued to shuffle with its batting order, which eventually hurt them in crunch moments. In addition, the poor run of their captain Mayank Agarwal also had a significant impact on the side's disappointing season.
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:36 PM
SRH vs PBKS IPL Scorecard: A season of streaks for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad began the season with two straight defeats, but then went on to register a five-match winning streak. Just as the Sunrisers looked favourites to book a playoff berth, they faced a close defeat to Gujarat Titans which hurt their momentum. Williamson's men endured five losses in a row and were eliminated earlier this week.
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:33 PM
SRH vs PBKS Today Match, IPL 2022: Both teams play for pride
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be playing for pride when they meet later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are eliminated from the race for playoffs.
Sun, 22 May 2022 04:30 PM
SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will look to end their IPL 2022 campaign on a high when both sides meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The SRH will also enter the field with a new captain, since Kane Williamson remains unavailable for the side.