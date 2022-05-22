IPL 2022 Live Score SRH vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar, Pooran among top picks to lead Hyderabad against Punjab

IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Score: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to finish the season with a win against Punjab Kings, when both sides meet for the final match of the league phase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both, SRH and PBKS have been knocked out of the race for playoffs and will play for pride in their last match. For Sunrisers, Kane Williamson will be unavailable as he flew to New Zealand to attend the birth of his child; it is expected that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in Williamson's absence. Punjab captain Mayank, meanwhile, will look to end a disappointing streak of low scores, and steer his side to victory in its final game.