SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Fantasy XI, captain, vice captain, player statistics and match prediction

2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be earnest for a top-2 finish as they play their final league match against bottom-dwellers Punjab Kings in the last doubleheader of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The Orange Army have already qualified for the knockouts. However, they will look to have two chances of getting to the finals and play one less match if they manage to win their last encounter and also if the Rajasthan Royals lose their final encounter as well. SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Check Fantasy XI prediction.(PTI)

On the other hand, PBKS will look to end their season on a positive note and salvage pride with a win. The side will play in the absence of skipper Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow which is likely to pave the way for Atharva Taide and Rishi Dhawan.

SRH likely XI (if batting first)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth

SRH likely XI (if bowling first)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan

Impact Players: T. Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

PBKS likely XI (if batting first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Rishi Dhawan, V Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis

PBKS likely XI (if bowling first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Rishi Dhawan, V Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia

Player Statistics (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Travis Head

Aussie batsman Travis Head has given fiery starts to SRH this season. The left-hand opener has been the highest scorer for the team with 533 runs from 11 matches at a mind-blowing strike rate of 201.89 with 4 fifties and a solitary hundred so far.

Abhishek Sharma

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has kept the momentum high alongside Travis Head in the run-scoring stint of the team. Abhishek has scored 401 runs in 12 matches at a thunderous strike rate of 205.64. The youngster has scored two fifties so far.

Players who can make a difference

Heinrich Klassen

Protean wicket-keeper Heinrich Klassen has flown the team to its record-breaking totals on numerous occasions. Klassen has been a destructive finisher for the Orange Army and has scored 339 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 186.26 with 3 fifties so far.

T. Natarajan

Left-arm pace gun T. Natarajan has been exceptional at the death with the ball with his accurate yorkers. Natarajan has bowled crucial ending overs that have stopped the flow of runs and turned the tide in SRH’s favour. Natarajan has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 9.36.

Player Statistics (Punjab Kings)

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh has stood his ground for PBKS in a lot of challenging situations this year. The Indian batter has provided ease in the flow of runs batting in the middle order. Shashank has scored 352 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 166.82 and 2 fifties.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has had a masterclass season being the Purple Cap holder so far. Harshal’s deceptive slower balls have bewildered the batsmen, especially at the death. The PBKS bowler has picked 22 wickets in 13 matches with his best figures being 3/15.

Players who can make a difference

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has provided vital starts to PBKS with early wickets in the powerplay. If the left-hander manages to pick a wicket or two in the powerplay, he is likely to set the tone for the entire the game. Arshdeep has picked 17 wickets in 13 matches with his best figures being 4/29.

Rilee Rossouw

South African batter Rilee Rossouw has been successful in contributing with finishing cameos towards the end of the innings. The left-hander has been vital with the extra runs he adds to the total which make the difference for the chasing team. Rossouw has scored 162 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 176.09.

Head-to-head

While both teams have met each other on 22 occasions, Hyderabad has led the head-to-head with 15 wins in their favour. The Pat Cummins-led side will have whole lot of confidence as they also won their previous meeting against PBKS earlier this season.

Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a bowling-first venue with teams preferring to restrict the batting team to an achievable total. The pitch offers due as the game progresses, making it easier for the batsmen to score runs. Out of the 77 matches played here at this venue, 42 matches have been won by teams batting second. Hence, the teams winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first at this ground.

Match Prediction

SRH will be desperate for a win considering their top-2 chances. The PBKS will have nothing to lose as they have been eliminated from the race but will look to end their campaign on a positive note. However, SRH might have an edge as they’ll play on home-turf and have had a good record at the venue.

As per the Google Win Predictor, SRH have a 60% chance of winning the match

Fantasy XI

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Heinrich Klassen, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh