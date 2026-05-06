SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Battle of powerplay sluggers as top spot goes on the line in playoff four-pointer

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: More than ever, the Indian Premier League is all about its fireworks and brute force. Run-rates rocket and boundaries are breached again and again, and no two teams are better examples of this than Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. One team which likes to set up totals with their flamboyant batting unit, against another which likes knocking them down for fun. ...Read More

SRH had their five-match winning run interrupted in a rude fashion as they were put into a bind by KKR's spin twins at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium over the weekend, a fast start rendered obsolete as they wound up limping to the finish line. They had a chance to go to the top of the table then, and tonight, the peak beckons once again. A win over table-leaders Punjab would see the Orange Army vault to first place, and take a huge step towards securing a top two berth in the playoff system where they are a big threat.

But for the travelling Punjab Kings, the trip down south before a return to their mountainous abode in Dharamshala gives them an opportunity to open up some daylight. They have a game in hand over the chasing pack of RR, SRH, and GT, all of whom are on 12 points after 10 games: with 13 points in 9, opening up a wider gap will give them the room and breathing space towards the end of the season to gather themselves before the playoffs, which are an inevitability at this point.

What will concern Shreyas Iyer's team is that they have already slipped slightly – perhaps it is to be expected, after they became the first IPL team to go through an entire first half of the season unvanquished. But bruising losses to RR and GT have allowed that very chasing pack to pull within touching distance, leading to a night when that precarious hold to the top of this table could let slip from their hands.