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SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Battle of powerplay sluggers as top spot goes on the line in playoff four-pointer

By Kartikay Dutta
May 06, 2026 05:25:14 pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Travishek vs Prabharya, Ishan vs Shreyas, Klaasen vs Stoinis – the kind of batting talent to make your eye water in a clash that could decide which team sits at the top of the order. An almighty battle that is crucial int he playoff race.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma will be in action for SRH against PBKS.(REUTERS)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: More than ever, the Indian Premier League is all about its fireworks and brute force. Run-rates rocket and boundaries are breached again and again, and no two teams are better examples of this than Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. One team which likes to set up totals with their flamboyant batting unit, against another which likes knocking them down for fun. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 05:25:13 pm

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: PBKS held back by two successive losses

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: After going unbeaten and winning six of their first seven matches, Punjab Kings were in a truly comfortable position to run ahead and finish in the top two spots. They have seen their momentum held back a touch in the last week or so – losses to RR and GT in quick succession has exposed some of the flaws, but Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will back their team to come roaring back against a strong team.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 05:10:50 pm

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: SRH's five-match winning run ends with a loss

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: After that match, SRH well and truly clicked into gear – five wins in a row, figuring out their bowling combination, boosted by Pat Cummins' return, and roaring into the top 4 picture on the back of their batting and pace bowling. They did lose to KKR more recently, but they will hope that is nothing but a brief bump.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 04:55:36 pm

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: Last time out – openers, Shreyas help PBKS chase down big score vs SRH

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: This is the second meeting of the year for these two teams, with Punjab hosting SRH at Mullanpur earlier in the season. SRH put on a strong 219 thanks to Abhishek Sharma exploding – but as has been the rule in IPL 2026, that wasn't nearly enough. Fifties for Prabhsimran, Priyansh, and finally Shreyas got the job done for PBKS with 7 balls to spare.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 04:40:42 pm

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: One point separates tonight's team

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: With 13 points from 9 games, PBKS sit on top of the table ahead of four teams on 12 points – one of them being SRH, after 10 games.

    PBKS have a game in hand at this stage, but wins on the board matter more than anything else in this league.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 04:30:03 pm

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: A huge night in the picture if this season's enthralling IPL. In a tournament that has been all about powerplay bashing and getting off to good starts, it is two teams with the best ability to do that this year – SRH, hosting PBKS at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, with the winner ending the night in first place in the table. Stay tuned!

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