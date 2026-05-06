SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Battle of powerplay sluggers as top spot goes on the line in playoff four-pointer
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Travishek vs Prabharya, Ishan vs Shreyas, Klaasen vs Stoinis – the kind of batting talent to make your eye water in a clash that could decide which team sits at the top of the order. An almighty battle that is crucial int he playoff race.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: More than ever, the Indian Premier League is all about its fireworks and brute force. Run-rates rocket and boundaries are breached again and again, and no two teams are better examples of this than Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. One team which likes to set up totals with their flamboyant batting unit, against another which likes knocking them down for fun. ...Read More
SRH had their five-match winning run interrupted in a rude fashion as they were put into a bind by KKR's spin twins at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium over the weekend, a fast start rendered obsolete as they wound up limping to the finish line. They had a chance to go to the top of the table then, and tonight, the peak beckons once again. A win over table-leaders Punjab would see the Orange Army vault to first place, and take a huge step towards securing a top two berth in the playoff system where they are a big threat.
But for the travelling Punjab Kings, the trip down south before a return to their mountainous abode in Dharamshala gives them an opportunity to open up some daylight. They have a game in hand over the chasing pack of RR, SRH, and GT, all of whom are on 12 points after 10 games: with 13 points in 9, opening up a wider gap will give them the room and breathing space towards the end of the season to gather themselves before the playoffs, which are an inevitability at this point.
What will concern Shreyas Iyer's team is that they have already slipped slightly – perhaps it is to be expected, after they became the first IPL team to go through an entire first half of the season unvanquished. But bruising losses to RR and GT have allowed that very chasing pack to pull within touching distance, leading to a night when that precarious hold to the top of this table could let slip from their hands.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 06 May 2026 05:25:13 pm
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: PBKS held back by two successive losses
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: After going unbeaten and winning six of their first seven matches, Punjab Kings were in a truly comfortable position to run ahead and finish in the top two spots. They have seen their momentum held back a touch in the last week or so – losses to RR and GT in quick succession has exposed some of the flaws, but Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will back their team to come roaring back against a strong team.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 05:10:50 pm
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: SRH's five-match winning run ends with a loss
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: After that match, SRH well and truly clicked into gear – five wins in a row, figuring out their bowling combination, boosted by Pat Cummins' return, and roaring into the top 4 picture on the back of their batting and pace bowling. They did lose to KKR more recently, but they will hope that is nothing but a brief bump.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 04:55:36 pm
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: Last time out – openers, Shreyas help PBKS chase down big score vs SRH
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: This is the second meeting of the year for these two teams, with Punjab hosting SRH at Mullanpur earlier in the season. SRH put on a strong 219 thanks to Abhishek Sharma exploding – but as has been the rule in IPL 2026, that wasn't nearly enough. Fifties for Prabhsimran, Priyansh, and finally Shreyas got the job done for PBKS with 7 balls to spare.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 04:40:42 pm
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: One point separates tonight's team
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: With 13 points from 9 games, PBKS sit on top of the table ahead of four teams on 12 points – one of them being SRH, after 10 games.
PBKS have a game in hand at this stage, but wins on the board matter more than anything else in this league.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 04:30:03 pm
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score: A huge night in the picture if this season's enthralling IPL. In a tournament that has been all about powerplay bashing and getting off to good starts, it is two teams with the best ability to do that this year – SRH, hosting PBKS at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, with the winner ending the night in first place in the table. Stay tuned!